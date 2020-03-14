Weber Dems announce changes to caucus, convention

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, March 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber County Democrats announced caucus night and county convention changes Friday.

A news release from Zach Thomas, chairman of the Weber County Democrats, says the organization’s executive committee “voted unanimously to make certain provisions to ensure our caucus night and convention will still take place while avoiding health risks of large gatherings.”

According to the news release:

A virtual caucus night will be held via text messaging and online forum. All are welcome to participate, and more information can be found at Weberdemocrats.org.

The Weber County Democrats Convention also will be electronic. More information on the event will be available soon on the website.

The Orton & McKay Dinner has been rescheduled and will be held June 5.

These changes are being made in conjunction with state health authority guidance regarding COVID-19.

“The community organizing effort of Caucus Night is vital to the 2020 Election Cycle, regardless of party,” the news release says. “The Weber County Democrats encourage everyone to stay involved while being cautious of public interactions.”