Weber fire crews battle blaze at vehicle recycling company

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber Fire crews battled a blaze at a vehicle recycling company Tuesday morning.

“At approximately 8:24 a.m. Weber, Ogden, and Riverdale fire units along with Weber County Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire at Tear-A-Part in Marriott-Slaterville,” said a news release from Weber Fire District.

The fire occurred in the auto shop where the business drains oils and other liquids from vehicles before placing them in the yard.

“Crews arrived on scene quickly and had fire control in 10 minutes,” the news release said. “The cause of the fire was accidental and there were no injuries. Remember to be safe while working around flammable liquids.”