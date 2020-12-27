Weber Fire District knocks down Christmas day fire in Liberty

LIBERTY, Utah, Dec. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Liberty family had its home threatened when a fast-moving garage fire sparked on Christmas day.

“Yesterday our crews responded to a garage on fire in Liberty,” says a social media post by the Weber Fire District. “On arrival, crews found an attached garage burning.”

The fire appeared to have started outside the garage, then worked its way into the attic space above the garage,” the post says.

“With help from Ogden City Fire, crews were able to make a quick stop of the fire before it entered the living space. No injuries were reported,” the WFD statement says.

“Fortunately, the family was able to return and stay the night in the unaffected portion of the home, surrounded by a great community of friends, neighbors and family.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.