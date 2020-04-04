Weber Fire District responds to out-of-control permitted agri burn

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, April 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber Fire District crews responded to a permitted agricultural burn that got out of control Friday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched at 3:40 p.m. to the fire, which involved several pieces of antique farm equipment and a historic beet sugar weigh house that was being restored by the owner, a Weber Fire post on Facebook said.

“The owner was performing a permitted agricultural burn when the wind picked up and blew an ember into the farm equipment.

“Luckily the owner was monitoring the fire, however, was unable to get the fire under control on his own,” the post said.

Upon arrival, the Weber Fire crews were challenged by “access issues and long hose lays,” but were able to get the fire under control with 30 minutes.

“This is a good reminder to monitor your legal burns,” the post said, “and to call 911 if the fire becomes out of control.”