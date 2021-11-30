Weber Fire District searching for Good Samaritans after incident at Pineview Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber Fire District is searching for two Good Samaritans who assisted during an incident at Pineview Reservoir.

“ATTENTION!! Weber Fire District is in search of the two gentlemen who assisted Weber Fire District and Weber County Sheriff’s during an incident near the spillway of Pineview Reservoir,” said a Facebook post.

The incident took place Saturday, Nov. 27.

“Any help identifying these upstanding individuals will be greatly appreciated,” the post said. “We’d like to personally thank them for their willingness to serve our wonderful community.”

The post did not give more details on the incident.

Weber Fire District can be reached by calling 801-782-3580.