Weber Fire District shares details after head-on collision that hospitalized 3

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, March 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber Fire District has released additional details about a head-on collision Wednesday that required three people to be extricated and transported to hospitals.

The accident happened at about 7:15 a.m. near 1300 South and 4700 West. Weber, Riverdale and Ogden fire departments responded, as did Weber and Riverdale Heavy Rescue teams and the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

“Three patients were pinned all requiring extrication,” the WCSO statement says. “Weber and Riverdale Fire Heavy Rescue teams did an excellent job at jumping into action and extricating all three patients quickly. Two patients were transported to local hospitals in serious condition. One patient was transported but in stable condition.

“The cause of the accident is under investigation by Weber County Sheriff’s Office.”