Weber Fire offers update after rollover accident

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Fire District has updated details on a Monday rollover crash involving two vehicles.

“Both patients self-extricated, and one received on-site medical evaluation, while the other was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries,” the original statement says.

“Weber County Sheriff’s Office reported that the initial crash investigation revealed an SUV attempting to pass multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone, resulting in a side-swipe and causing the SUV to roll,” the update says.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office and Weber Fire District also sent the following safety tips:

Avoid distractions while driving

Follow posted signs and speed limits

Exercise caution in construction zones, school zones, and heavy traffic areas