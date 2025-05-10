Weber, Hill AFB fire crews knock down blaze, save pets, treat 3 for smoke inhalation

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, May 10, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from Weber Fire District, Hill Air Force Base Fire and the Weber County Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire in west Weber County on Friday.

Crews were called to the scene at about 7:40 p.m.

“Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy smoke and rapidly deteriorating conditions,” a Weber County Fire news release says.

“Firefighters immediately initiated search and fire suppression efforts.”

Weber Fire photo

The fire was contained to a single room and its contents, the release says.

“Multiple pets were rescued, and all residents safely evacuated. Two individuals and one Sheriff’s deputy were treated on scene for smoke inhalation and released.

“Scene was turned over to Weber Fire District’s Fire Marshal’s Office for investigation.”