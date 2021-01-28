Weber Metro Crime Scene investigator booked on 8 felony charges including voyeurism, child exploitation

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An officer with the Weber Metro Crime Investigations office was booked into jail Wednesday on multiple felony charges.

C.S.I. investigator Marc Ray Swain, 47, faces charges of:

Three charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony

Four counts of voyeurism committed against a child under age 14, a third-degree felony

Obstruction of justice — alters/destroys/conceals/removes item

“The complaint was filed through the Ogden City Police Department, and the criminal investigation was transferred to a neighboring county police agency due to conflicts of interest,” says a statement released by the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

WCSO Sheriff Ryan Abron released the following statement:

“We recognize the emotional impact on public trust which arises out of these circumstances. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is committed to full cooperation with the investigating agency, ensuring due process, and maintaining public trust through transparency.”

The Sheriff’s Office will conduct its own internal investigation, in addition to the one conducted by Davis County’s Layton Police Department.

A probable cause statement filed in the case claims Swain admitted that there were three separate occasions where he strategically placed a recording device in the bathroom to watch an underage girl shower.

Swain has been placed on administrative leave according to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office while an internal investigation is conducted.