Weber, Morgan County agencies invite residents to apply for gun safes as part of anti-suicide effort

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, April 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple agencies in Weber and Morgan counties are working together to find ways to prevent suicides in people going through mental health crises.

The Ogden City Police Department has announced one such joint effort, and is inviting gun owners in Weber and Morgan counties to apply for small safes to help keep family members struggling with a mental health crisis safe from self-harm involving firearms.

“The Ogden Police — in conjunction with the Weber-Morgan Health Department, Weber Human Services, and Weber-Morgan Safe Kids organization — are always looking for ways to assist in suicide prevention and overall safety in homes,” says the multi-agency statement.

“With this in mind, we are working together to identify those who may need a handgun-safe to create a safe environment within their home due to children or individuals who live in the home who may be going through a mental health crisis. Attached is a flyer with a link that explains how to apply for a free handgun safe. Let’s work together to keep our Ogden Community safe!”

A program poster, shared below, features a QR code to scan for access to a gun safe application form. It notes that supplies are limited, but does not say how many safes are available.

“In addition, if there is anyone who is going through a mental health crisis currently, you are not alone,” the news release says. There is help available. Contact Weber Human Services at 801-625-3700.”

Another resource is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which can be reached 24/7/365 by calling 988.