Weber-Morgan Health Department announces increase in vaccine availability

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber-Morgan Health Department has announced increased vaccine availability starting Wednesday.

“We are pleased to announce that starting Wednesday, Feb. 17, a limited number of appointments will be made available at select Associated Food Stores pharmacies to provide additional access points for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine,” said a Facebook post from the health department.

The appointments will be available for eligible individuals age 70 and older, clinical healthcare workers, first responders, K-12 teachers and school employees, and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Appointments will fill quickly so it is recommended that you schedule as soon as possible,” the post said. “If you are unable to secure an appointment, please check back frequently as appointment times are being added often.”

The vaccines are available at: