Weber-Morgan Health Department to host dive-through flu shot clinic Thursday

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber-Morgan Health Department will host a drive-through flu shot clinic Thursday in its parking lot, at 477 23rd St., Ogden.

Shots will cost Cost is $30 for each injectable shot, $35 for flu mist, and $60 for the high-dose quadrivalent vaccine recommended for those over 65. Most insurances cover the cost of the vaccine so participants are encouraged to bring their insurance and Medicare/Medicaid cards with them.

Shots will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the drive-though event. For more information or clinic opportunities, visit www.webermorganhealth.org.

“The public is invited to any of our clinics,” said public health nurse Cheryl Andreasen, in a prepared statement. “We will be adhering to COVID-19 guidelines so please wear a mask and stay 6-feet apart from those outside your immediate household.”

Flu season typically stretches from fall to spring, Andreasen says.

“It’s really important to get that protection early, especially this year due to COVID-19,” she said. “We want to avoid complications that could come from becoming infected with both viruses, and to keep our hospitalizations down as we are facing a novel, highly contagious virus that causes COVID-19.”

In addition to flu shots, they will also be offering vaccines to protect against whooping cough, pneumonia, chickenpox, measles, and other illnesses upon request. Inquire about fees on site.