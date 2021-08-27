Weber School District to offer free school meals to all students this year

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber School District will be offering free school meals to all students this year.

“Weber School District today announced its policy for providing meals for children served under the National School Lunch, and/or School Breakfast Programs,” said a news release from the district.

“This school year, healthy meals will be offered at no cost to all students. These meals will be available every school day. Typically, a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals. However, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is allowing schools to waive this requirement for the 2021-2022 school year.”

Households will not be required to submit a meal application form to receive meals at no charge this school year, the news release said.

“However, Weber School District is still collecting and processing applications for free and reduced-price meals,” the news release said. “This is because school funding and eligibility for other programs depends on completed meal applications. Completing an application this year may also prevent a gap in benefits for your child next year.”

Each household will receive a letter informing them of the program, including contact information for any questions.

Applications are available here. Only one meal application is needed for each household. Applications are collected at the local level; each school district or charter school has their own process for submitting applications.