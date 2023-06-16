Weber Sheriff seeks Hooper burglar

HOOPER, Utah, June 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are reaching out to the public for help snagging a suspect in a burglary that occurred over a month ago.
“Weber County Sheriff’s Office Investigations unit is asking for help in identifying this individual in regards to the burglary of a business,” the sheriff’s office posted on social media Thursday afternoon.
“The burglary occurred at the Sinclair located at 5500 S 5500 W in Hooper on 5/3/23 during the early morning hours.
“Anyone with information that would help us identify this individual please call Detective Leon at 801-778-6633.”