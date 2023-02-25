Weber Sheriff’s Office busts 27 texters-while-driving

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — In a focus crackdown on distracted drivers, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Friday cited 27 drivers for driving while texting on their online devices.

“On 2-24-23 deputies from our traffic unit conducted a directed enforcement shift targeting texting while driving offenses,” the office posted just after 7 p.m. on social media.

“They issued over 27 citations during the shift, as well as citations for multiple other observed traffic offenses.”

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind drivers that under Utah State code 41-6a-1716 “an individual may not use a wireless communication device while operating a moving motor vehicle on a highway in this state.”

“It is especially important in this season of inclement weather to stay focused on the roadway. Drive safe!”