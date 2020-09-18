Weber State fall theater series to be offered to audiences ‘digitally’

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber State University has announced a digital fall theater season with a six-part series, titled “Crushing the Curve: An Experiment in Digital Theatre.”

Three of the pieces in the series will be fully produced and filmed theatrical showcases, according to information from WSU. The other three will give audience members an exclusive look at the creative processes happening behind the scenes of live productions.

“This season is unlike anything we’ve ever done before at Weber State University,” said Catherine Zublin, professor and co-coordinator of the theater program, in a prepared statement.

“It’s been both a challenge and an incredible opportunity to create original art for this particular moment in history. I’ve been so impressed by the creativity of our students, faculty and staff as we put together ‘Crushing the Curve’ and cannot wait to share the series with the public.”

Each event in the virtual series is fully produced by WSU’s theater area and is free to the public. Tickets may be reserved at weber.edu/artscalendar.

Here’s the schedule:

“Crushing the Curve: ‘Fever,'” Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. “Fever” is a student-driven showcase of scenes and songs, fully produced by the Associated Arts of the Theatre at Weber State University, a student-run organization of theater performers and practitioners, a WSU statement says. Recommended for ages 8 and older.

“Crushing the Curve: ‘Behind the Curtain,'” Oct. 15 at at 7:30 p.m. “Behind the Curtain” takes audiences behind the scenes for Weber State University’s musical

production, “Pippin.” Catch a glimpse of song and dance, hear from and see the work of

designers, and meet the cast and crew who put in the work to make the magic happen.

Recommended for ages 8 and older.

“Crushing the Curve: ‘Alice,'” Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. “Alice” is a dark comedy radio play written by Michael Ivan Bennett, based on the classic novel “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” This production is re-imagined for the digital medium, and audience members will see the original tale’s iconic characters, but with a twist of gruesomeness, the WSU statement says. “Expect to be both delighted and aghast in a play perfect for the fall season.” Recommended for ages 13 and older.

“Crushing the Curve: ‘Illumination,'” Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. “Illumination” features the premiere reading of four new works created specifically for digital theater by students at Weber State University. The performance on Nov. 19 is recommended for ages 13 and up.

A second performance date for audiences ages 18 and older, featuring an additional fifth play, will be added soon.

“Crushing the Curve: ‘A New World,'” Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. “A New World” is a musical showcase exploring life and the world we live in through the art of song. Experience all the highs and lows, joys and sorrows, and messy in-betweens life has to offer from the comfort of your own screen. Recommended for ages 8 and up.

“Crushing the Curve: ‘Working,'” date to be announced. Working is a panel discussion with performance professionals in a range of unusual theatrical careers. Learn about working in the live events sector and the current state of the industry from the perspectives of professionals from Broadway to beyond. Recommended for ages 8 and older.

Reserve tickets and find more information on all WSU arts events at weber.edu/artscalendar.