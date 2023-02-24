Weber State mourns passing of legendary track and field coach Charles ‘Chick’ Hislop

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 24, 2023 — Weber State is mourning the loss of legendary track and field coach Charles “Chick” Hislop, an Ogden icon and decorated ambassador for the sport and university for 38 years.

Hislop, who coached the Wildcats from 1969 to 2006, died Wednesday at the age of 86, the university announced.

His success at Weber State is unprecedented and likely to remain unmatched: 21 Big Sky Conference titles in cross country and track and field, and a slew of Coach of the Year awards at the Big Sky (20), District VIII (three) and national levels (one).

Hislop’s National Cross Country Coach of the Year award came in 1991, when Weber State finished fourth in the nation.

He led WSU to nine Big Sky titles in outdoor track and field, seven in cross country, and five in indoor track and field. In all, Hislop coached the Wildcats in 106 conference championships and more than 1,000 total meets.

“Coach Hislop was larger than life,” Weber State Director of Athletics Tim Crompton said. “His influence in our institution and in our community were unique, to say the least. I am one of many who had the privilege to know coach Hislop. He will be missed; I will miss him. He is a legend.”

Hislop, a 1955 graduate of Ben Lomond High School, was a track athlete at then-Weber Junior College, earning Junior College All-American honors in the 2-mile run and finishing fifth in the national championships.

After graduating from Weber in 1957, Hislop transferred to Utah State, where he was a member of the track team and graduated in 1959.

Hislop returned to Ben Lomond in 1959 to begin his nearly 50-year coaching career. After 10 years as the Scots’ track and field coach, he was hired as coach at Weber State, where he spent the next 38 years and retired as the longest-tenured coach in any sport in Big Sky Conference history.

Hislop coached 26 student athletes to All-American honors a total of 46 times in cross country, indoor and outdoor track, including two athletes — Farley Gerber and Charles Clinger — who won NCAA individual championships.

Hislop also was considered an authority in steeplechase training and technique, which took him around the world as an expert speaker, according to the university.

In 1996, he served as an assistant coach for the U.S. Men’s Track and Field Team at the Olympic Games in Atlanta, where he was the primary coach of the USA long distance runners.



Hislop was inducted into the Weber State Hall of Fame in 2007, Utah Sports Hall of Fame in 2008, and U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association in 2010.



The track at WSU’s Stewart Stadium bears his name.

Hislop was married for 64 years to his wife, Diane, who died in October 2022. Together they had five children, 18 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, Myers Mortuary, 845 S. Washington Blvd. A viewing will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the mortuary.