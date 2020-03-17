Website lists to-go options offered by Utah restaurants during COVID-19 crisis

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A website has been set up that lists to-go options offered by Utah restaurants as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The Salt Lake County Health Department declared a public health emergency in response to the pandemic and ordered restaurants and bars to suspend dine-in options, effective 11 p.m. Monday, March 16.

Take out and curbside pick-up, along with drive-in service and third party food deliveries will still be permitted with some modifications.

Summit County Health Department took similar steps to help contain the coronavirus Sunday evening.

The website SupportSaltLakeDining.com says: “Together, we are working to protect our local community during the coronavirus pandemic. Even though in-location dining is suspended, you can still support these small businesses, and the thousands of workers that they employ, by ordering to-go.”

The website then lists restaurants that are accepting online orders, with a link to order, or that you can call to order, along with their individual websites. Restaurants include Market Street Grill, Grub Steak Park City, Pago, East Liberty Tap House, Current, The Eating Establishment, Manoli’s, Oasis Cafe, Hub & Spoke Diner, Cannella’s, Stanza, Kyoto, Cafe Niche, Cucina Wine Bar, Taco Taco, One O Eight, Wasatch Brewery Salt Lake and Park City, Eggs in the City, Squatters Salt Lake City and Park City and Laziz.