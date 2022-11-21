Week 11: Former BYU star Jamaal Williams adds 3 rushing TDs to NFL-leading total as Lions stun Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — There are a lot of reasons to like Jamaal Williams, said Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell, taking a moment during a postgame interview Sunday to list a few.

“Production speaks for itself,” Campbell said. “And everything that you see and know about him is exactly who he is. He’s all heart. He’s emotion, he’s heart, and he just is a steady, productive, hard-running, hard-working, smart football player.”

Williams’ production in his sixth NFL season has been league-leading. The former Brigham Young University running back scored a career-high three touchdowns as the Lions stunned the New York Giants 31-18 at Metlife Stadium for their third victory in a row.

Williams finished with 17 carries for 64 yards, including a 4-yard TD and two 1-yard scores. His third rushing TD of the day was his 12th of the season — currently the most in the NFL.

Jamaal Williams with his league-leading 12th rushing TD of the season 😳 (via @Lions) pic.twitter.com/RjjccvLYLh — ESPN (@espn) November 20, 2022

With the Week 11 hat trick, Williams becomes the first Lions player with a dozen rushing TDs in a season since franchise legend Barry Sanders in 1997.

It was the fifth game with multiple rushing touchdowns this season for Williams, who scored twice in Weeks 1, 3, 4 and 8. He joins Sanders as the only Lions players to rush for multiple scores in five games in a season.

He’s also only the fourth NFL player since 2000 to have five games with multiple rushing touchdowns through a team’s first 10 games of a season, joining LaDainian Tomlinson (2006), Shaun Alexander (2005) and Priest Holmes (2003).

“Really, I just feel like I’m doing my job,” Williams said after the game. “I just want to come in here and do my job at the highest level possible, and I really just want to keep influencing people with my play. I just want to keep going. I really just want to see my team win.”

All former Utah college or high school football players listed below are on active NFL rosters unless otherwise noted. Players are listed by name, position and former college and/or high school, along with a recap of their performance in Week 11.

Arizona Cardinals

Leki Fotu, DT, Utah

Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State/Fremont: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 8 after injuring his hamstring against the Panthers in Week 4. He is eligible to return when healthy.

Ty’Son Williams, RB, BYU: Signed to the practice squad Oct. 12.

Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU: Carried the ball eight times for 55 yards and caught one pass for 9 yards in the Falcons’ 27-24 victory over the Bears.

Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Active for the Ravens’ 13-3 victory over the Panthers.

Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 11 after dislocating his wrist against the Bengals in Week 5. He’s expected to miss a “significant” amount of time, but the injury was not season-ending.

Buffalo Bills

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Made eight tackles (four solo) in the Bills’ 31-23 victory over the Browns in a game played in Detroit due to several feet of snow in western New York.

Carolina Panthers

Brady Christensen, OL, BYU/Bountiful: Started at left guard in the Panthers’ 13-3 loss to the Ravens.

Derek Wright, WR, Utah State/Snow/Manti: Reverted to the practice squad Oct. 10 after being elevated to the active roster in Week 5.

Chicago Bears

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: Recovered a fumble for the first time in his NFL career and finished with two tackles (one solo) in the Bears’ 27-24 loss to the Falcons.

Braxton Jones, OL, Southern Utah/Murray: Started at left tackle in the road loss.

Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State/Weber: Snapped the ball on four punts, three PATs (3 for 3) and two field goal attempts (1 for 2).

Cincinnati Bengals

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Active for the Bengals’ 37-30 victory over the Steelers.

Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham: Made two tackles in the road win.

Cleveland Browns

Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU: Made nine tackles (four solo) in the Browns’ 31-23 loss to the Bills.

Dallas Cowboys

Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 15 after injuring his shoulder in practice. He is eligible to return when healthy.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham: Finished with three catches for 22 yards in the Cowboys’ 40-3 victory over the Vikings.

Mika Tafua, DE, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 22.

Denver Broncos

Garett Bolles, OL, Utah/Westlake: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 10 after suffering a knee injury against the Colts in Week 5. He is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Harvey Langi, LB, BYU: Made one solo tackle in the Broncos’ 22-16 loss to the Raiders after being elevated to the active roster Saturday.

Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Placed on injured reserve Aug. 4 after suffering a torn ACL in practice. He is expected to miss the entire 2022 season.

Detroit Lions

Darrin Paulo, OL, Utah: Re-signed to the practice squad Sept. 14.

Penei Sewell, OL, Desert Hills: Started at right tackle in the Lions’ 31-18 victory over the Giants.

Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Read about the former BYU running back’s latest multiple touchdown game in the story above.

Green Bay Packers

Tipa Galeai, LB, Utah State: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 15 after injuring his hamstring against the Giants in Week 5. He is eligible to return when healthy.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Utah State: Made one tackle in the Packers’ 27-17 loss to the Titans on Thursday night.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Active for the home loss.

Houston Texans

None.

Indianapolis Colts

Julian Blackmon, S, Utah/Layton: Finished with five tackles (four solo) and a tackle for a loss in the Cots’ 17-16 loss to the Eagles.

Zack Moss, RB, Utah: Carried the ball twice for 7 total yards in the home loss.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: The Jaguars had a bye in Week 11.

Kansas City Chiefs

Zayne Anderson, CB, BYU/Stansbury: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Las Vegas Raiders

Jackson Barton, OL, Utah/Brighton: Played in the Raiders’ 22-16 victory over the Broncos.

Andre James, C, Herriman: Started in the road win.

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Los Angeles Chargers

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Had three tackles (all solo stops) in the Chargers’ 30-27 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday night.

Alohi Gilman, S, Orem: Recovered a fourth-quarter fumble and finished with two tackles (one solo) in the home loss.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Made two tackles and added two QB hits as the Chargers fell to 5-5.

Los Angeles Rams

Matt Gay, K, Utah/Orem: Connected on both field goal attempts (58 and 33 yards) and went 2-for-2 on PATs in the Rams’ 27-20 loss to the Saints.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Tied for a game-high with 11 tackles (four solo) in the road loss.

Jonah Williams, DT, Weber State: Active as the Rams fell to 3-7.

Miami Dolphins

James Empey, OL, BYU/American Fork: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Porter Gustin, LB, Salem Hills: Placed on the practice squad injured reserve Oct. 13 with an undisclosed injury.

Eric Rowe, S, Utah: The Dolphins had a bye in Week 11.

Minnesota Vikings

Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger: Finished with four tackles (three solo), one tackle for a loss and one pass defended in the Vikings’ 40-3 loss to the Cowboys.

New England Patriots

Hunter Thedford, TE, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Thursday.

New Orleans Saints

Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial: Played the best game of his NFL career, finishing tied for a game-high with 11 tackles (six solo), 1.5 sacks, two QB hits, one tackle for a loss and one pass defended in the Saints’ 27-20 win over the Rams.

Chase Hansen, LB, Utah/Lone Peak: Placed on injured reserve with a knee injury Nov. 7. He will be eligible to return Week 13 against the Buccaneers.

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, BYU: Finished with nine carries for 52 yards and one reception for 8 yards, and completed 1 of 3 passes for 14 yards in the home victory.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State: Returned four punts a total of 40 yards, with a long return of 17 yards. He also had one catch for 8 yards.

Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: Made one solo tackle as the Saints improved to 4-7.

Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah/Desert Hills: Active for the first time this season after being elevated from the practice squad Thursday.

New York Giants

Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: Signed to the Giants’ practice squad Nov. 10 after being waived by the Rams on Nov. 8.

New York Jets

Bradlee Anae, DL, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon: Completed just 9 of 22 passes for a season-low 77 yards and was sacked four times in the Jets’ 10-3 loss to the Patriots. He also ran the ball three times for 26 yards.

Philadelphia Eagles

Marquise Blair, S, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Wednesday.

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Utah/Timpview: Returned one punt 13 yards in the Eagles’ 17-16 victory over the Colts.

Christian Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Oct. 31.

Sua Opeta, OL, Weber State/Stansbury: Inactive for the road win.

Noah Togiai, TE, Hunter: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Active for the Steelers’ 37-30 loss to the Bengals.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East: Made one catch for 9 yards in the home loss.

San Francisco 49ers

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Expected to play against the Cardinals on Monday night.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: Expected to play vs. Arizona in Mexico City.

Seattle Seahawks

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton: The Seahawks had a bye in Week 11.

Bryan Mone, DL, Highland: Seattle hosts Las Vegas in Week 12.

Darwin Thompson, RB, Utah State: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Deven Thompkins, WR, Utah State: Reverted to the practice squad Oct. 10 after being elevated to the active roster in Week 5.

Tennessee Titans

None.

Washington Commanders

Tyler Larsen, C, Utah State/Jordan: Started in the Commanders’ 23-10 victory over the Texans.

Dax Milne, WR, BYU/Bingham: Returned four punts a total of 22 yards, including a 16-yard return, in the road win.

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).