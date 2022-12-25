Week 16: Former BYU star Fred Warner makes Christmas Eve case as NFL’s best linebacker

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three days after being selected to his second Pro Bowl, Fred Warner made a strong case on Christmas Eve for being the best linebacker in the NFL.

The former defensive star at Brigham Young University finished with a game-high 13 tackles in the San Francisco 49ers’ 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders on Saturday.

“I think Fred Warner is the best, pure best linebacker in football,” New England Patriots running back Damien Harris said. “The way that he runs sideline to sideline, the guy is all over the field, always around the ball. He identifies things well, and he’s very instinctive. The guy is unbelievable.”

Warner, a Pro Bowler in 2021, is captain of a 49ers defense that entered Week 16 ranked No. 1 in yards allowed per game (286.1).

The fifth-year pro has 111 tackles, 10 passes defended, two sacks, one interception and one forced fumble in 15 starts this season. He’s the only player in the NFL with 100+ tackles and 10+plus passes defended this season.

Warner was a third-round pick (70th overall) by San Francisco in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played at BYU from 2014 to 2017, leading the Cougars in total tackles in his final two seasons. Warner’s 264 career tackles rank 24th in BYU history.

All former Utah college or high school football players listed below are on active NFL rosters unless otherwise noted. Players are listed by name, position and former college and/or high school, along with a recap of their performance in Week 16.

Arizona Cardinals

Leki Fotu, DT, Utah

Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State/Fremont: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 8 after injuring his hamstring against the Panthers in Week 4. He is eligible to return when healthy.

Ty’Son Williams, RB, BYU: Signed to the practice squad Oct. 12.

Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU: Finished with 117 total yards (16 carries for 74 yards and four receptions for 43 yards), including a 26-yard catch, in the Falcons’ 17-9 loss to the Ravens.

Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Dec. 8.

Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Completed 9 of 17 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown and rushed 11 times for 26 yards in the Ravens’ 17-9 victory over the Falcons. Huntley, who was selected as an alternate for the Pro Bowl, also rushed for a two-point conversion in the home victory.

Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Made three tackles (two solo) as the Ravens improved to 10-5.

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Brady Christensen, OL, BYU/Bountiful: Started at left guard in the Panthers’ 37-23 victory over the Lions.

Derek Wright, WR, Utah State/Snow/Manti: Reverted to the practice squad Oct. 10 after being elevated to the active roster in Week 5.

Chicago Bears

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: The Bears placed Johnson on injured reserve with finger and rib injuries Friday, ending his third pro season. The 2020 second-round pick started 11 games, finishing the season with 35 tackles, seven passes defended, one tackle for a loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Braxton Jones, OL, Southern Utah/Murray: Started at left tackle in the Bears’ 35-17 loss to the Bills.

Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State/Weber: Snapped the ball on four punts, two field goals (37 and 35 yards) and one PAT in the home loss.

Cincinnati Bengals

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Inactive for the Bengals’ 22-18 victory over the Patriots.

Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham: Active for the road win.

Cleveland Browns

Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU: Placed on injured reserve Dec. 7 after tearing his ACL in the Browns’ victory over the Texans in Week 13. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Dallas Cowboys

Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 15 after injuring his shoulder in practice. He is eligible to return when healthy.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham: Finished with three receptions for 43 yards — including a 21-yard catch — in the Cowboys’ 40-34 victory over the Eagles.

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Darrin Paulo, OL, Utah: Re-signed to the practice squad Sept. 14.

Penei Sewell, OL, Desert Hills: Started at right tackle in the Lions’ 37-23 loss to the Panthers.

Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Finished with season-lows of 11 rushing yards on seven carries, along with two catches for 3 yards in the road loss.

Green Bay Packers

Tipa Galeai, LB, Utah State: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 15 after injuring his hamstring against the Giants in Week 5. He is eligible to return when healthy.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Utah State: Expected to be active when the Packers travel to take on the Dolphins on Christmas Day.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Expected to be active vs. the Dolphins.

Houston Texans

None.

Indianapolis Colts

Julian Blackmon, S, Utah/Layton: Expected to play when the Colts host the Chargers on Monday night.

Zack Moss, RB, Utah: Expected to play Monday night.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: Collected his third interception of the season by picking off former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson during the Jaguars’ 19-3 victory over the Jets on Thursday night. The rookie linebacker also tied for a team-high in tackles with nine (six solo) and defended a pass in the road win.

Kansas City Chiefs

Zayne Anderson, CB, BYU/Stansbury: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Matt Bushman, TE, BYU: Signed to the practice squad Tuesday.

Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton: Reverted to the practice squad after being active in Week 7.

Las Vegas Raiders

Jackson Barton, OL, Utah/Brighton: Inactive for the the Raiders’ 13-10 loss to the Steelers on Saturday night.

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Andre James, C, Herriman: Started in the road loss.

Harvey Langi, LB, BYU/Bingham: Signed to the practice squad Wednesday.

Los Angeles Chargers

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Expected to play when the Chargers travel to take on the Colts on Monday night.

Alohi Gilman, S, Orem: Expected to play in Indianapolis.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Expected to play Monday night.

Los Angeles Rams

Matt Gay, K, Utah/Orem: Expected to handle kickoffs, field goals and PATs when the Rams host the Broncos on Christmas Day.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Expected to play vs. Denver.

Jonah Williams, DT, Weber State: Expected to be active for the Christmas Day game.

Miami Dolphins

James Empey, OL, BYU/American Fork: Reverted to the practice squad after being elevated to the active roster in Week 13.

Porter Gustin, LB, Salem Hills: Placed on practice squad injured reserve Oct. 13 with an undisclosed injury.

Eric Rowe, S, Utah: Listed as questionable to play due to a hamstring injury when the Dolphins host the Packers on Christmas Day.

Minnesota Vikings

Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger: Finished with one tackle, one pass defended and one QB hit in the Vikings’ 27-24 victory over the Giants.

New England Patriots

None.

New Orleans Saints

Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial: Finished with seven tackles (five solo) and one tackle for a loss in the Saints’ 17-10 victory over the Browns.

Chase Hansen, LB, Utah/Lone Peak: Finished with four tackles (two solo) in his first game back since injuring his knee in Week 8.

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, BYU: Finished with nine carries for 56 yards — including an 8-yard touchdown run — in the road win.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State: Finished with team-highs of 41 receiving yards and four catches, along with 47 yards on two kick returns — including a 30-yard return — as the Saints improved to 6-9.

Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: Snagged his first interception of the season and finished with seven tackles (two solo) and one pass defended in the victory.

Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah/Desert Hills: Reverted to the practice squad after being active in Week 10.

New York Giants

Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: Signed to the Giants’ practice squad Nov. 10 after being waived by the Rams on Nov. 8.

New York Jets

Bradlee Anae, DL, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Kai Nacua, S, BYU: Signed to the practice squad Nov. 30.

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon: Completed 9 of 18 passes for 92 yards and an interception before being benched in the third quarter of the Jets’ 19-3 loss to the Jaguars on Thursday night. Wilson was sacked three times for -21 yards and had one rushing attempt for 1 yard in the home loss.

Philadelphia Eagles

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Utah/Timpview: Active for the Eagles’ 40-34 loss to the Cowboys.

Christian Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial: Elevated from the practice squad Friday and active for Saturday’s game.

Sua Opeta, OL, Weber State/Stansbury: Inactive for the road loss.

Noah Togiai, TE, Hunter: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Active for the Steelers’ 13-10 victory over the Raiders on Saturday night.

Mika Tafua, DE, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Wednesday.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East: Finished with six carries for 23 yards and one catch for 7 yards in the home win.

San Francisco 49ers

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Read about his Pro Bowl-worthy performance in the story above.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: Punted twice for 80 total yards, with a long of 41 yards and one punt inside the 20-yard line.

Seattle Seahawks

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton: Finished with a team-high nine tackles (five solo) in the Seahawks’ 24-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Bryan Mone, DL, Highland: Active for the road loss.

Darwin Thompson, RB, Utah State: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Deven Thompkins, WR, Utah State: Expected to play when the Buccaneers travel to take on the Cardinals on Christmas night.

Tennessee Titans

None.

Washington Commanders

Tyler Larsen, C, Utah State/Jordan: Placed on injured reserve Dec. 12 after suffering a knee injury during the Commanders’ tie with the Giants in Week 13. He will miss the remainder of the regular season.

Dax Milne, WR, BYU/Bingham: Returned three kicks a total of 54 yards, including a 19-yard return, and returned one punt 4 yards in the road loss.

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).