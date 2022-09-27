Week 3: Former BYU running back celebrates another 2-TD game for Lions with ‘wave,’ not pumps

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams did a little too much “waving” after his second touchdown in Week 3.

Williams, who played four seasons at Brigham Young University, was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for excessive celebration Sunday after what he described as a “wave” with his hips — a dance that he says previously hasn’t earned him a penalty.

“I’ve been doing that forever,” Williams said after the game. “That’s why I was tripping. … I thought it was a holding call or something. I’m like, ‘Did they just flag me for doing the dance that I’ve been doing forever?'”

Williams also jokingly noted that his touchdown dance does not include any pelvic thrusts or pumps (certainly not three) and predates the excessive celebration of Hingle McCringleberry from Comedy Central’s “Key & Peele.”

“It’s not even thrusting,” he explained. “It’s more like a wave, you know? … Mine is a wave. That’s how I could get away with it. I’ve been getting away with it for all these years, but now they want to bust me for it. I was pissed. I was sad and disappointed in myself because I gave the team an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.”

With his two-touchdown performance in Week 3, Williams found himself in some elite company in Lions franchise history. He became the first Detroit player to rush for multiple touchdowns in Minnesota since Lions legend Barry Sanders had four TDs on Nov. 24, 1991.

Williams also rushed for two TDs in Week 1, making him only the fourth player in franchise history with two multi-rushing TD performances in the first three games of a season, according to the Lions.

The former BYU star finished the day with season-highs of 20 carries and 87 yards in the Lions’ 28-24 road loss.

“We wanted that one bad, but we’ve got to finish it,” Williams said.

Detroit (1-2) led by 10 points in the fourth quarter but stumbled late with several miscues, including failing to convert a fourth-and-1 at the Vikings’ 30-yard line with 3 1/2 minutes to play and leading 24-21.

Later, with a chance to take a six-point lead with a little more than a minute left in the fourth quarter, Lions kicker Austin Seibert missed a 54-yard field goal.

The Vikings capitalized with 45 seconds left on the clock when quarterback Kirk Cousins hooked up with receiver K.J. Osborn for a 28-yard, game-winning touchdown.

Other NFL action involving players with Utah ties this week include:

The Baltimore Ravens released former Utah State linebacker Kyler Fackrell from the practice squad Monday.

The Dallas Cowboys signed former University of Utah defensive end Mika Tafua to the practice squad Thursday.

All former Utah college or high school football players listed below are on active NFL rosters unless otherwise noted. Players are listed by name, position and former college and/or high school, along with a recap of their performance in Week 3.

Arizona Cardinals

Leki Fotu, DT, Utah/Herriman: Had one tackle in the Cardinals’ 20-12 loss to the Rams.

Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State/Fremont: Had three tackles in the Cardinals’ home loss.

Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU: Had six carries for 25 yards and one reception for 5 yards in the Falcons’ 27-23 win over the Seahawks.

Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger: Signed to the Falcons’ practice squad Sept. 5.

Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Active for the Ravens’ 37-26 win over the Patriots.

Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Had five tackles (four solo) and one pass defended in the Ravens’ road victory.

Buffalo Bills

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Had six tackles (three solo) in the Bills’ 21-19 loss to the Dolphins.

Zack Moss, RB, Utah: Had four carries for 46 yards, including a 43-yard run, and had one reception of 6 yards in the Bills’ road loss.

Carolina Panthers

Marquise Blair, S, Utah: Signed to the Panthers’ practice squad Sept. 5.

Brady Christensen, OL, BYU/Bountiful: Started at left guard in the Panthers’ 22-14 win over the Saints.

Derek Wright, WR, Utah State/Snow/Manti: Signed to the Panthers’ practice squad Aug. 31.

Chicago Bears

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: Inactive for the Bears’ 23-20 win over the Texans.

Braxton Jones, OL, Southern Utah/Murray: Started at left tackle in the Bears’ home victory.

Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State/Weber: Played as the Bears improved to 2-1.

Cincinnati Bengals

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Active for the Bengals’ 27-12 win over the Jets.

Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham: Inactive for the Bengals’ road victory.

Cleveland Browns

Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU: Had three tackles (two solo) in the Browns’ 29-17 victory over the Steelers on Thursday night.

Dallas Cowboys

Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton: Had one catch for 12 yards in the Cowboys’ 23-16 win over the Giants on Monday night.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham: Inactive against the Giants with a knee injury.

Mika Tafua, DE, Utah: Signed to the Cowboys’ practice squad Thursday.

Denver Broncos

Garett Bolles, OL, Utah/Westlake: Started at left tackle in the Broncos’ 11-10 victory over the 49ers.

Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Placed on the Broncos’ injured reserve list Aug. 4.

Detroit Lions

Darrin Paulo, OL, Utah: Re-signed to the Lions’ practice squad Sept. 14.

Penei Sewell, OL, Desert Hills: Started at right tackle in the Lions’ 28-24 loss to the Vikings.

Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Scored two rushing touchdowns and had season-highs of 20 carries and 87 yards in the Lions’ road loss.

Dominik Eberle, K, Utah State: Signed to the Lions’ practice squad Sept. 9.

Green Bay Packers

Tipa Galeai, LB, Utah State: Had one tackle in the Packers’ 14-12 win over the Buccaneers.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Utah State: Had one tackle in the Packers’ road victory.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Active for the Packers’ win.

Houston Texans

None.

Indianapolis Colts

Julian Blackmon, S, Utah/Layton: Had one tackle in the Colts’ 20-17 win over the Chiefs before leaving the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: Had his second interception of the season, seven tackles (four solo) and three passes defended in the Jaguars’ 38-10 victory over the Chargers.

Kansas City Chiefs

Zayne Anderson, CB, BYU/Stansbury: Signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad Aug. 31.

Las Vegas Raiders

Jackson Barton, OL, Utah/Brighton: Inactive for the Raiders’ 24-22 loss to the Titans.

Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah: Waived Wednesday and re-signed to the Raiders’ practice squad Friday.

Andre James, C, Herriman: Inactive for the Raiders’ road loss.

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Utah: Signed to the Raiders’ practice squad Aug. 31.

Los Angeles Chargers

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Had 10 tackles (eight solo) in the Chargers’ 38-10 loss to the Jaguars.

Alohi Gilman, S, Orem: Active for the Chargers’ home loss.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Had three tackles (two solo) as the Chargers fell to 1-2.

Los Angeles Rams

Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: Had two tackles (one solo) in the Rams’ 20-12 win over the Cardinals.

Matt Gay, K, Utah/Orem: Went 2-for-2 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra points to remain perfect this season (4-for-4 on FGs and 7-for-7 PATs) in the Rams’ road victory.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Tied for a game-high nine tackles (six solo) as the Rams improved to 2-1.

Jonah Williams, DT, Weber State: Active for the Rams’ road victory.

Miami Dolphins

James Empey, OL, BYU/American Fork: Signed to the Dolphins’ practice squad Sept. 1.

Porter Gustin, LB, Salem Hills: Signed to the Dolphins’ practice squad Sept. 1.

Eric Rowe, S, Utah: Had four solo tackles in the Dolphins’ 21-19 win over the Bills.

Minnesota Vikings

None.

New England Patriots

Harvey Langi, LB, BYU/Bingham: Active for the Patriots’ 37-26 loss to the Ravens.

New Orleans Saints

Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial: Had two solo tackles in the Saints’ 22-14 loss to the Panthers.

Chase Hansen, LB, Utah/Lone Peak: Active for the Saints’ road loss.

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, BYU: Inactive as the Saints fell to 1-2.

Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: Had two solo tackles in the loss.

Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah/Desert Hills: Signed to the Saints’ practice squad Aug. 31.

Rashid Shaheed, WR, Weber State: Signed to the Saints’ practice squad Aug. 31.

New York Giants

None.

New York Jets

Bradlee Anae, DL, Utah: Signed to the Jets’ practice squad Aug. 31.

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon: Inactive for the Jets’ 27-12 loss to the Bengals.

Philadelphia Eagles

Britain Covey, WR, Utah/Timpview: Returned five punts for 34 yards (6.8 yards per return), the longest of which was 12 yards, in the Eagles’ 24-8 victory over the Commanders.

Sua Opeta, OL, Weber State/Stansbury: Played in the Eagles’ road victory.

Noah Togiai, TE, Hunter: Signed to the Eagles’ practice squad Sept. 1.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Had one solo tackle in the Steelers’ 29-17 loss to the Browns.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East: Had four carries for 30 yards and one reception for 3 yards in the Steelers’ loss Thursday night.

San Francisco 49ers

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Had seven tackles (four solo) and one pass defended in the 49ers’ 11-10 loss to the Broncos.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: Punted seven times for a 51.7-yard average, including a 74-yarder, in the 49ers’ road loss. Three punts were downed inside the Broncos’ 20-yard line.

Seattle Seahawks

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton: Had five tackles (three solo) in the Seahawks’ 27-23 loss to the Falcons.

Bryan Mone, DL, Highland: Had one solo tackle in the Seahawks’ home loss.

Darwin Thompson, RB, Utah State: Signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad Aug. 31.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Deven Thompkins, WR, Utah State: Signed to the Buccaneers’ practice squad Aug. 31.

Tennessee Titans

None.

Washington Commanders

Tyler Larsen, C, Utah State/Jordan: Placed on reserve/physically unable to perform list Aug. 23.

Dax Milne, WR, BYU/Bingham: Had one catch for 12 yards and one kick return for 29 yards in the Commanders’ 24-8 loss to the Eagles.

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).