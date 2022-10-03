Week 4: Former BYU QB Zach Wilson ‘doesn’t flinch’ in season debut, leads Jets to comeback win over Steelers

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — It was an impressive season debut for Zach Wilson, who scored a pair of touchdowns Sunday as the New York Jets earned a rare road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wilson, the former Brigham Young University quarterback now in his second NFL season, completed 18 of 36 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown in the Jets’ 24-20 come-from-behind victory. He also caught a 2-yard TD pass from wide receiver Braxton Berrios in the second quarter.

After missing the first three games of the season with a knee injury, Wilson guided New York on a 10-play, 65-yard drive capped by a 2-yard TD run from Breece Hall to give the Jets a 24-20 lead with 16 seconds left in the game.

The Jets led by as many as 10 points in the first half but found themselves trailing 20-10 early the fourth quarter before Wilson engineered a rally. New York scored 14 unanswered points to close the game.

“That was a cool opportunity for us to lose a lead like that and come all the way back for the win,” Wilson said after the game.

Wilson also had two carries for 15 yards and threw a pair of interceptions for the Jets (2-2).

“Zach doesn’t flinch,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “I’m sure there were a couple of plays he wishes he had back, but he got us out of a lot of bad situations with his mobility. I thought he played a pretty good game his first game back.”

All former Utah college or high school football players listed below are on active NFL rosters unless otherwise noted. Players are listed by name, position and former college and/or high school, along with a recap of their performance in Week 4.

Arizona Cardinals

Leki Fotu, DT, Utah/Herriman: Active for the Cardinals’ 26-16 victory over the Panthers.

Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State/Fremont: Had two tackles (one solo) and one pass defended before leaving the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.

Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU: The rookie had the best game of his pro career, totaling 104 yards — 84 rushing on 10 carries and 20 receiving on one reception — in the Falcons’ 23-20 victory over the Browns.

Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 5.

Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Active for the Ravens’ 23-20 loss to the Bills.

Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Had four tackles (three solo) and a fumble recovery in the home loss.

Buffalo Bills

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Had tackles (two solo) in the Bills’ 23-20 win over the Ravens.

Zack Moss, RB, Utah: Had three carries for 6 yards in the road victory.

Carolina Panthers

Marquise Blair, S, Utah: Active for the Panthers’ 26-16 loss to the Cardinals.

Brady Christensen, OL, BYU/Bountiful: Started at left guard in the home loss.

Derek Wright, WR, Utah State/Snow/Manti: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Chicago Bears

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: Inactive with a quad injury for the Bears’ 20-12 loss to the Giants.

Braxton Jones, OL, Southern Utah/Murray: Started at left tackle in the road loss.

Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State/Weber: Active for the road loss.

Cincinnati Bengals

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Active for the Bengals’ 27-15 victory over the Dolphins.

Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham: Active for the home win Thursday night.

Cleveland Browns

Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU: Had four tackles in the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Falcons.

Dallas Cowboys

Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton: Active for the Cowboys’ 25-10 win over the Commanders.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham: Was targeted three times but had no catches in the home victory.

Mika Tafua, DE, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 22.

Denver Broncos

Garett Bolles, OL, Utah/Westlake: Started at left tackle in the Broncos’ 32-23 loss to the Raiders.

Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Placed on the Broncos’ injured reserve list Aug. 4.

Detroit Lions

Darrin Paulo, OL, Utah: Re-signed to the practice squad Sept. 14.

Penei Sewell, OL, Desert Hills: Started at right tackle in the Lions’ 48-45 loss to the Seahawks.

Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Rushed for a season-high 108 yards and two touchdowns in the home loss. It’s the third time Williams has rushed for two TDs in a game this season. Lewis now leads the NFL in rushing TDs with six. He also had one reception for 1 yard against the Seahawks.

Dominik Eberle, K, Utah State: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 9.

Green Bay Packers

Tipa Galeai, LB, Utah State: Active for the Packers’ 27-24 victory over the Patriots.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Utah State: Active for the home victory.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Active as the Packers improved to 3-1.

Houston Texans

None.

Indianapolis Colts

Julian Blackmon, S, Utah/Layton: Inactive with an ankle injury for the Colts’ 24-17 loss to the Titans.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: Had 14 tackles (two solo) in the Jaguars’ 29-21 loss to the Eagles. Last week, Lloyd was selected as the AFC Defensive Rookie of the Month for September.

Kansas City Chiefs

Zayne Anderson, CB, BYU/Stansbury: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Las Vegas Raiders

Jackson Barton, OL, Utah/Brighton: Active for the Raiders’ 32-23 victory over the Broncos.

Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah: Active for the home victory.

Andre James, C, Herriman: Started at center as the Raiders (1-3) got their first win of the season.

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Los Angeles Chargers

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Active for the Chargers’ 34-24 win over the Texans.

Alohi Gilman, S, Orem: Had one tackle in the road win.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Had four tackles (two solo) in the victory.

Los Angeles Rams

Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: Expected to play when the Rams face the 49ers on Monday night. Last week, Burgess teamed up with UNIFY and Walmart to give backpacks to students at Ritter Elementary School in Los Angeles.

Matt Gay, K, Utah/Orem: Expected to play Monday night vs. the 49ers.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Expected to play Monday night.

Jonah Williams, DT, Weber State: Expected to be active against the 49ers.

Miami Dolphins

James Empey, OL, BYU/American Fork: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Porter Gustin, LB, Salem Hills: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Eric Rowe, S, Utah: Had four tackles (three solo) in the Dolphins’ 27-15 loss to the Bengals on Thursday night.

Minnesota Vikings

None.

New England Patriots

Harvey Langi, LB, BYU/Bingham: Reverted to the practice squad Monday.

New Orleans Saints

Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial: Had one tackle in the Saints’ 28-25 loss to the Vikings.

Chase Hansen, LB, Utah/Lone Peak: Had one solo tackle in the loss in London.

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, BYU: Scored on a 2-yard touchdown run and finished with five carries for 21 yards in the loss.

Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: Had one solo tackle in London.

Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah/Desert Hills: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Rashid Shaheed, WR, Weber State: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

New York Giants

None.

New York Jets

Bradlee Anae, DL, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Philadelphia Eagles

Britain Covey, WR, Utah/Timpview: Returned three kicks for 69 yards (23 yards per return) and one punt for 2 yards in the Eagles’ 29-21 victory over the Jaguars.

Sua Opeta, OL, Weber State/Stansbury: Active for the Eagles’ home victory.

Noah Togiai, TE, Hunter: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Active for the Steelers’ 24-20 loss to the Jets.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East: Had three carries for 18 yards and one reception for 4 yards in the Steelers’ home loss.

San Francisco 49ers

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Expected to play when the 49ers host the Rams on Monday night.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: Expected to play Monday night vs. the Rams.

Seattle Seahawks

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton: Had seven tackles (four solo) and a pass defended in the Seahawks’ 48-45 victory over the Lions.

Bryan Mone, DL, Highland: Had two tackles in the home victory.

Darwin Thompson, RB, Utah State: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Deven Thompkins, WR, Utah State: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Tennessee Titans

None.

Washington Commanders

Tyler Larsen, C, Utah State/Jordan: Placed on reserve/physically unable to perform list Aug. 23.

Dax Milne, WR, BYU/Bingham: Returned one kickoff 18 yards and two punts for 7 yards (3.5 yards per return) in the Commanders’ 25-10 loss to the Cowboys.

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).