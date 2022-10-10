Week 5: Former BYU QB Taysom Hill scores 4 TDs, posts staggering stat line for Saints

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taysom Hill did a little bit of everything Sunday for the New Orleans Saints.

The former Brigham Young University quarterback scored four touchdowns, recovered a fumble and also returned kicks in the Saints’ 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Hill’s final stat line is staggering:

Three rushing TDs

One passing TD

One fumble recovery

112 rushing yards

69 kickoff return yards

22 passing yards

Hill carried the ball nine times and scored on three of them. He collected his fourth TD of the day when he completed his lone pass attempt for a 22-yard TD to fellow tight end Adam Trautman.

Hill, now in his sixth NFL season, also scored on touchdown runs of 8, 9, and 60 yards.

“It’s so much fun when you receive opportunities with your teammates,” Hill said after the game. “Those are the ones you remember and the moments that you cherish. The plays when your teammates come celebrate with you is what it is all about. Football is so much fun when you are making plays and winning games.”

Hill’s performance in Week 5 puts him elite company in NFL history. He’s now one of just three players since 1950 to score three or more rushing touchdowns, rush for 100+ yards and throw a TD pass in a single game, according to NFL Research. Hill joins Ronnie Brown (2008) and LaDainian Tomlinson (2005).

Former Ute suffers season-ending knee injury

On Thursday night in Denver, former University of Utah and Westlake High School offensive lineman Garett Bolles was carted off the field with a right knee injury during the Broncos’ 12-9 home loss to the Colts.

On Friday, Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett said Bolles will “need surgery. He’ll be out for the season.”

Bolles thanked the Broncos and their fans for their support and vowed in a tweet Friday to “come back better than ever.”

I am so thankful for the outpouring of support from my teammates, coaches and Broncos Country. I am going to attack this process and come back better than ever. I know my best football is ahead of me and I can’t wait to get back out there in the orange and blue. Much Love! — Garett Bolles (@gbolles72) October 7, 2022

Bolles, selected 20th overall by the Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft, has appeared and started in 82 of a possible 86 games since entering the league.

Other recent NFL action involving players with Utah ties:

Harvey Langi, who played at BYU and Bingham High School, was released from the Patriots’ practice squad Monday.

Former Utah State kicker Dominik Eberle was waived by the Lions on Tuesday.

All former Utah college or high school football players listed below are on active NFL rosters unless otherwise noted. Players are listed by name, position and former college and/or high school, along with a recap of their performance in Week 5.

Arizona Cardinals

Leki Fotu, DT, Utah/Herriman: Had four tackles (one solo) in the Cardinals’ 20-17 home loss to the Eagles.

Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State/Fremont: Placed on injured reserve (hamstring) Saturday. He will be eligible to return in Week 9 when the Cardinals host the Seahawks.

Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU: Had 13 carries for 45 yards in the Falcons’ 21-15 loss to the Buccaneers.

Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Active for the Ravens’ 19-17 home victory over the Bengals on Sunday night.

Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Had two solo tackles before leaving the game with a wrist injury.

Buffalo Bills

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Recovered a fumble and finished with five solo tackles, one tackle for a loss and one pass defended in the Bills’ 38-3 rout of the Steelers.

Zack Moss, RB, Utah: Had one carry for 7 yards in the home victory.

Carolina Panthers

Marquise Blair, S, Utah: Active for the Panthers’ 37-15 loss to the 49ers.

Brady Christensen, OL, BYU/Bountiful: Started at left guard in the home loss.

Derek Wright, WR, Utah State/Snow/Manti: Active for the Panthers in Week 5.

Chicago Bears

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: Out with a quad injury for the Bears’ 29-22 loss to the Vikings.

Braxton Jones, OL, Southern Utah/Murray: Started at left tackle in the Bears’ road loss.

Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State/Weber: Played in the Week 5 loss.

Cincinnati Bengals

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Active for the Bengals’ 19-17 loss to the Ravens.

Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham: Inactive for the loss Sunday night.

Cleveland Browns

Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU: Had three tackles (one solo) in the Browns’ 30-28 home loss to the Chargers.

Dallas Cowboys

Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton: Active for the Cowboys’ 22-10 victory over the Rams.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham: Was targeted one time in the Cowboys’ road win.

Mika Tafua, DE, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 22.

Denver Broncos

Garett Bolles, OL, Utah/Westlake: Started at left tackle in the Broncos’ 12-9 loss to the Colts on Thursday night. He left the game with a season-ending injury to his right knee.

Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Placed on injured reserve Aug. 4.

Detroit Lions

Darrin Paulo, OL, Utah: Re-signed to the practice squad Sept. 14.

Penei Sewell, OL, Desert Hills: Started at right tackle in the Lions’ 29-0 loss to the Patriots.

Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Had 15 carries for 56 yards and failed to reach the end zone for only the second time this season in the Lions’ road loss.

Green Bay Packers

Tipa Galeai, LB, Utah State: Had one solo tackle in the Packers’ 27-22 loss to the Giants.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Utah State: Active for the Packers’ loss in London.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Active for the Week 5 loss.

Houston Texans

None.

Indianapolis Colts

Julian Blackmon, S, Utah/Layton: Active for the Colts’ 12-9 victory over the Broncos on Thursday night.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: Had 11 tackles (six solo) in the Jaguars’ 13-6 loss to the Texans.

Kansas City Chiefs

Zayne Anderson, CB, BYU/Stansbury: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Las Vegas Raiders

Jackson Barton, OL, Utah/Brighton: Resigned to the practice squad Tuesday.

Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah: Reverted to the practice squad Oct. 3.

Andre James, C, Herriman: Expected to start at center when the Raiders play the Chiefs on Monday night.

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Los Angeles Chargers

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Had one solo tackle in the Chargers’ 30-28 victory over the Browns.

Alohi Gilman, S, Orem: Had seven tackles (four solo) and intercepted Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s pass in the end zone late in the fourth quarter to secure the road win. He also had one pass defended.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Had two tackles (one solo) in the Week 5 win.

Los Angeles Rams

Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: Had a game-high eight tackles (six solo) in the Rams’ 22-10 loss to the Cowboys.

Matt Gay, K, Utah/Orem: Went 1-for-2 on field goals, connecting on a 29-yarder and missing from 51 yards. It was Gay’s first missed field goal of the season in nine attempts. He also connected on his lone PAT attempt.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Had six tackles (three solo), one pass defended and one QB hit in the Rams’ home loss.

Jonah Williams, DT, Weber State: Active for the Week 5 loss.

Miami Dolphins

James Empey, OL, BYU/American Fork: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Porter Gustin, LB, Salem Hills: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Eric Rowe, S, Utah: Active for the Dolphins’ 40-17 loss to the Jets.

Minnesota Vikings

Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger: Inactive for Vikings’ 29-22 victory over the Bears on Sunday after being signed to the active roster from the Falcons’ practice squad Wednesday.

New England Patriots

None.

New Orleans Saints

Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial: Had four tackles in the Saints’ 39-32 victory over the Seahawks.

Chase Hansen, LB, Utah/Lone Peak: Active for the home victory.

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, BYU: See Hill’s staggering stat line in the story above .

Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: Active for the Week 5 win.

Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah/Desert Hills: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Rashid Shaheed, WR, Weber State: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

New York Giants

None.

New York Jets

Bradlee Anae, DL, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon: Completed 14-of-21 passes for 210 yards and scored on a 5-yard touchdown run in the Jets’ 40-17 home victory over the Dolphins.

Philadelphia Eagles

Britain Covey, WR, Utah/Timpview: Returned three punts for 22 yards (7.3 yards per return) in the Eagles’ 20-17 victory over the Cardinals.

Sua Opeta, OL, Weber State/Stansbury: Played in the Eagles’ road victory.

Noah Togiai, TE, Hunter: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Active for the Steelers’ 38-3 loss to the Bills.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East: Had five carries for 24 rushing yards and four catches for 39 receiving yards in the Steelers’ road loss.

San Francisco 49ers

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Had nine tackles (seven solo), including a sack and two tackles for a loss, in the 49ers’ 37-15 victory over the Panthers. Warner also had two QB hits and one pass defended.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: Punted twice for 75 yards (37.5 yards per punt), landing both inside the 20-yard line in the 49ers’ road victory.

Seattle Seahawks

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton: Had a game-high 12 tackles (seven solo) in the Seahawks’ 39-32 loss to the Saints.

Bryan Mone, DL, Highland: Had five tackles (two solo) in the road loss.

Darwin Thompson, RB, Utah State: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Deven Thompkins, WR, Utah State: Was elevated from the practice squad Saturday and active for the first time this season Sunday in the Buccaneers’ 21-15 victory over the Falcons.

Tennessee Titans

None.

Washington Commanders

Tyler Larsen, C, Utah State/Jordan: Was activated from the reserve/physically unable to perform list Saturday and played in the Commanders’ 21-17 loss to the Titans.

Dax Milne, WR, BYU/Bingham: Returned two kickoffs for 27 yards (13.5 yards per return) and five punts for 29 yards (5.8 per return) in the Commanders’ home loss.

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).