Week 7: Former BYU running back Tyler Allgeier scores first NFL touchdown for Falcons

CINCINNATI, Oct. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Former BYU running back Tyler Allgeier had mixed feelings about getting into the end zone for the first time in his NFL career.

“It was a good feeling,” the Atlanta Falcons rookie said Sunday, “but, shoot, we still lost.”

Allgeier, a fifth-round pick (No. 151 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft, scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter of the Falcons’ 35-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He carried the ball 16 times for 50 yards in the road loss.

The Falcons fell behind 21-0 before Allgeier got Atlanta’s scoring started. The Falcons (3-4) finished the first half with a flurry, scoring 10 points in the final 39 seconds to cut the Bengals’ lead to 28-17 at halftime.

Tyler Allgeier over the top puts the @AtlantaFalcons on the board. 📺: #ATLvsCIN on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/CArnZv4iDN pic.twitter.com/xteWqJqh7O — NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2022

Atlanta QB Marcus Mariota completed just eight passes in the game, though one was a 75-yard TD to Damiere Byrd with 39 seconds left in the second quarter.

Following a three-and-out by Cincinnati, kicker Younghoe Koo connected on a 43-yard field goal as the first half ended. However, the Falcons’ offense was shut out in the second half.

“It’s a hard one to swallow, for sure,” Allgeier said after the loss. “We’re still in a really good spot (at 3-4). We have to go out this week, learn from our mistakes … and just prepare for a new week.”

The Falcons host the Panthers (2-5) in Week 8.

Allgeier, who played in Provo from 2018-2021, finished tied for second all-time in BYU history in rushing touchdowns (36), third in 100-yard games (13), fourth in total touchdowns (37) and fifth in rushing yards (2,899).

All former Utah college or high school football players listed below are on active NFL rosters unless otherwise noted. Players are listed by name, position and former college and/or high school, along with a recap of their performance in Week 7.

Arizona Cardinals

Leki Fotu, DT, Utah/Herriman: Had two tackles (one solo) in the Cardinals’ 42-34 victory over the Saints on Thursday night.

Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State/Fremont: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 8 after injuring his hamstring against the Panthers in Week 4. He will be eligible to return in Week 9 when the Cardinals host the Seahawks.

Ty’Son Williams, RB, BYU: Signed to the practice squad Oct. 12.

Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU: Read about his first NFL touchdown in the story above.

Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Active for the Ravens’ 23-20 victory over the Browns.

Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 11 after dislocating his wrist against the Bengals in Week 5. He’s expected to miss a “significant” amount of time, but the injury was not season-ending.

Buffalo Bills

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: The Bills had a bye in Week 7.

Zack Moss, RB, Utah: Buffalo hosts Green Bay on Sunday Night Football in Week 8.

Carolina Panthers

Marquise Blair, S, Utah: Reverted to the practice squad Oct. 10 after being active in Week 5.

Brady Christensen, OL, BYU/Bountiful: Started at left guard in the Panthers’ 21-3 home victory over the Buccaneers.

Derek Wright, WR, Utah State/Snow/Manti: Reverted to the practice squad Oct. 10 after being active in Week 5.

Chicago Bears

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: Expected to be active when the Bears travel to take on the Patriots on Monday Night Football.

Braxton Jones, OL, Southern Utah/Murray: Expected to start at left tackle Monday night. On Sunday, Jones’ “rapid rise” from fifth-round draft pick to starting LT was featured by the Bears’ social media team. See tweet below.

Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State/Weber: Expected to play vs. New England.

From 5th round pick to starting LT, @braxtonjones742's rapid rise has as much to do with his level-headed mindset as it does his natural physical ability. pic.twitter.com/VVzIZcGz3E — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 23, 2022

Cincinnati Bengals

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Active for the Bengals’ 35-17 win over the Falcons.

Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham: Had six tackles (three solo), including one tackle for a loss, in the Bengals’ home victory

Cleveland Browns

Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU: Had a team-high eight tackles (five solo), including one tackle for a loss and a QB hit, in the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Ravens.

Dallas Cowboys

Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 15 after injuring his shoulder in practice. He will be eligible to return in Week 10 when the Cowboys travel to take on the Packers.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham: Had five catches for 49 yards in the Cowboys’ 24-6 victory over the Lions.

Mika Tafua, DE, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 22.

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Darrin Paulo, OL, Utah: Re-signed to the practice squad Sept. 14.

Penei Sewell, OL, Desert Hills: Started at right tackle in the Lions’ 24-6 loss to the Cowboys.

Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Had 15 carries for 79 yards and one catch for 4 yards in the road loss.

Green Bay Packers

Tipa Galeai, LB, Utah State: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 15 after injuring his hamstring against the Giants in Week 5. He will be eligible to return in Week 10 when the Packers host the Cowboys.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Utah State: Active for the Packers’ 23-21 loss to the Commanders.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Active for the road loss.

Houston Texans

None.

Indianapolis Colts

Julian Blackmon, S, Utah/Layton: Had three tackles (two solo) in the Colts’ 19-10 road loss to the Titans.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: Had seven tackles (two solo) in the Jaguars’ 23-17 home loss to the Giants.

Kansas City Chiefs

Zayne Anderson, CB, BYU/Stansbury: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Las Vegas Raiders

Jackson Barton, OL, Utah/Brighton: Re-signed to the practice squad Oct. 4.

Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah: Active for the Raiders’ 38-20 victory over the Texans.

Andre James, C, Herriman: Started at center in the home win.

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Los Angeles Chargers

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Had five tackles (four solo) in the Chargers’ 37-23 loss to the Seahawks.

Alohi Gilman, S, Orem: Active for the home loss.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Had two solo tackles and a QB hit as the Chargers fell to 4-3.

Los Angeles Rams

Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: The Rams had a bye in Week 7.

Matt Gay, K, Utah/Orem: L.A. hosts San Francisco in Week 8.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: The Rams are 3-3 and in second place in the NFC West.

Jonah Williams, DT, Weber State: Bye week.

Miami Dolphins

James Empey, OL, BYU/American Fork: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Porter Gustin, LB, Salem Hills: Placed on the practice squad injured reserve Oct. 13 with an undisclosed injury.

Eric Rowe, S, Utah: Had two solo tackles in the Dolphins’ 16-10 home victory over the Steelers.

Minnesota Vikings

Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger: The Vikings had a bye in Week 7.

New England Patriots

None.

New Orleans Saints

Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial: Active for the Saints’ 42-34 loss to the Cardinals.

Chase Hansen, LB, Utah/Lone Peak: Active for the road loss Thursday night.

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, BYU: Completed both of his passes for 48 yards, carried the ball three times for 9 yards and made one reception for 3 yards as the Saints fell to 2-5.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State: After scoring a touchdown on his first NFL touch in Week 6, Shaheed did it again against the Cardinals — making a 53-yard TD the first time he touched the ball Thursday night. It was his lone catch in the game. He also returned kicks (one for 23 yards) and punts (two for 28 yards) against the Cardinals. See tweet below.

Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: Active for the road loss.

Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah/Desert Hills: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

New York Giants

None.

New York Jets

Bradlee Anae, DL, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon: Completed 16 of 26 passes for 121 yards and was sacked three times in the Jets’ 16-9 road victory over the Broncos.

Philadelphia Eagles

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Utah/Timpview: The Eagles had a bye in Week 7.

Christian Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1

Sua Opeta, OL, Weber State/Stansbury: Philadelphia hosts Pittsburgh in Week 8.

Noah Togiai, TE, Hunter: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Had one tackle in the Steelers’ 16-10 loss to the Dolphins.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East: Had two carries for 7 yards and two catches for 17 yards in the road loss.

San Francisco 49ers

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Had six tackles (four solo) in the 49ers’ 44-23 loss to the Chiefs.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: Punted one time for 29 yards in the home loss.

Seattle Seahawks

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton: Had five solo tackles in the Seahawks’ 37-23 victory over the Chargers.

Bryan Mone, DL, Highland: Active for the road victory.

Darwin Thompson, RB, Utah State: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Deven Thompkins, WR, Utah State: Reverted to the practice squad Oct. 10 after being elevated to the active roster in Week 5.

Tennessee Titans

None.

Washington Commanders

Tyler Larsen, C, Utah State/Jordan: Started at center in the Commanders’ 23-21 victory over the Packers.

Dax Milne, WR, BYU/Bingham: Had one reception for 4 yards and returned two punts for 8 yards (4 yards per return).

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).