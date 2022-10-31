Week 8: Another 2-TD game gives former BYU star Jamaal Williams share of NFL lead

DETROIT, Oct. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Jamaal Williams was dancing in the end zone again Sunday for the Detroit Lions.

The former Brigham Young University running back scored two touchdowns in a game for the fourth time this season in the Lions’ 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Williams has now scored eight rushing touchdowns this season, tying Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb for the most in the NFL.

After the game, Williams credited his TD success to his teammates.

“Every touchdown, every yard I get is a credit to the linemen, my tight ends, JG [QB Jared Goff], the receivers, everybody blocking, everybody who believes in me and gives me these opportunities,” he said. “I’m never doing it by myself. It’s always a team effort.”

Williams carried the ball 10 times for 53 yards and added three receptions for 23 yards for the Lions. He also had a little fun in the end zone with another TD dance.

Detroit (1-6) amassed 326 yards in the first half and scored on each of its five possessions — three touchdowns and two field goals — to lead 27-17 at halftime.

The second half was a different story: The Lions were outscored 14-0 and gained just 67 yards against the Dolphins (5-3).

In other NFL news involving players with Utah ties:

The Raiders released former University of Utah cornerback Javelin Guidry from the practice squad Monday.

All former Utah college or high school football players listed below are on active NFL rosters unless otherwise noted. Players are listed by name, position and former college and/or high school, along with a recap of their performance in Week 8.

Arizona Cardinals

Leki Fotu, DT, Utah/Herriman: Had five tackles (three solo) and blocked a 56-yard field goal attempt just before halftime in the Cardinals’ 34-28 loss to the Vikings.

Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State/Fremont: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 8 after injuring his hamstring against the Panthers in Week 4. He will be eligible to return in Week 9 when the Cardinals host the Seahawks.

Ty’Son Williams, RB, BYU: Signed to the practice squad Oct. 12.

Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU: Caught three passes — including his first NFL receiving TD — for 46 yards and carried the ball 14 times for 39 yards in the Falcons’ 37-34 overtime victory over the Panthers.

Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Active for the Ravens’ 27-22 road victory over the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 11 after dislocating his wrist against the Bengals in Week 5. He’s expected to miss a “significant” amount of time, but the injury was not season-ending.

Buffalo Bills

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Had seven tackles (six solo) and one tackle for a loss in the Bills’ 27-17 victory over the Packers on Sunday night.

Zack Moss, RB, Utah: Active for the win at home.

Carolina Panthers

Marquise Blair, S, Utah: Reverted to the practice squad Oct. 10 after being elevated to the active roster in Week 5.

Brady Christensen, OL, BYU/Bountiful: Started at left guard in the Panthers’ 37-34 OT loss to the Falcons in Atlanta. After the game, he swapped jerseys with former BYU teammate Tyler Allgeier.

Derek Wright, WR, Utah State/Snow/Manti: Reverted to the practice squad Oct. 10 after being elevated to the active roster in Week 5.

Chicago Bears

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: Had one solo tackle and a pass defended in the Bears’ 49-29 loss to the Cowboys.

Braxton Jones, OL, Southern Utah/Murray: Started at left tackle in the road loss.

Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State/Weber: Snapped the ball on four punts, two extra points and one field goal.

Cincinnati Bengals

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Expected to be active when the Bengals (4-3) play the Browns (2-5) on Monday night in Cleveland.

Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham: Expected to play against the Browns.

Cleveland Browns

Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU: Expected to play when the Browns host the Bengals on Monday night.

Dallas Cowboys

Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 15 after injuring his shoulder in practice. He will be eligible to return in Week 10 when the Cowboys travel to take on the Packers.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham: Had a game-high six catches for 74 yards in the Cowboys’ 49-29 victory over the visiting Bears.

Mika Tafua, DE, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 22.

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Darrin Paulo, OL, Utah: Re-signed to the practice squad Sept. 14.

Penei Sewell, OL, Desert Hills: Started at right tackle in the Lions’ 31-27 loss to the Dolphins.

Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Read about his fourth two-TD performance of the season in the story above.

Green Bay Packers

Tipa Galeai, LB, Utah State: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 15 after injuring his hamstring against the Giants in Week 5. He will be eligible to return in Week 10 when the Packers host the Cowboys.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Utah State: Active for the Packers’ 27-17 loss to the Bills on Sunday night.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Active for the road loss.

Houston Texans

None.

Indianapolis Colts

Julian Blackmon, S, Utah/Layton: Had three solo tackles in the Colts’ 17-16 home loss to the Commanders.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: Had five tackles and one QB hit in the Jaguars’ 21-17 loss to the Broncos in London.

Kansas City Chiefs

Zayne Anderson, CB, BYU/Stansbury: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Las Vegas Raiders

Jackson Barton, OL, Utah/Brighton: Signed to the active roster from the practice squad Wednesday as was active for the Raiders’ 24-0 loss to the Saints.

Andre James, C, Herriman: Started in the road loss.

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Los Angeles Chargers

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: The Chargers had a bye win Week 8.

Alohi Gilman, S, Orem: L.A. plays in Atlanta in Week 9.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: The Chargers entered the bye week at 4-3 and in second place in the AFC West.

Los Angeles Rams

Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: Active for the Rams’ 31-14 loss to the 49ers.

Matt Gay, K, Utah/Orem: Connected on both of his PAT attempts in the home loss.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Had five tackles (four solo) and one pass defended.

Jonah Williams, DT, Weber State: Active as the Rams fell to 3-4.

Miami Dolphins

James Empey, OL, BYU/American Fork: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Porter Gustin, LB, Salem Hills: Placed on the practice squad injured reserve Oct. 13 with an undisclosed injury.

Eric Rowe, S, Utah: Inactive for the Dolphins’ 31-27 road victory over the Lions.

Minnesota Vikings

Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger: Had a QB hit in the Vikings’ 34-26 home victory over the Cardinals.

New England Patriots

None.

New Orleans Saints

Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial: Had one tackle and one QB hit in the Saints’ 24-0 victory over the Raiders.

Chase Hansen, LB, Utah/Lone Peak: Had one tackle in the home victory.

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, BYU: Carried the ball 10 times for 61 yards and completed his lone pass vs. the Raiders for 2 yards.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State: Caught three passes for 38 yards — including a 30-yard grab — and returned two punts for 15 yards (7.5 yards per return).

Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: Had one tackle as the Saints improved to (3-5).

Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah/Desert Hills: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

New York Giants

None.

New York Jets

Bradlee Anae, DL, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon: Completed 20 of 41 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns but threw three interceptions in the Jets’ 22-17 loss to the Patriots. He also had one carry for 2 yards in the home loss.

Philadelphia Eagles

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Utah/Timpview: Returned three kicks for 67 yards (22.3 yards per return) and one punt for 5 yards in the Eagles’ 35-13 victory over the Steelers.

Christian Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Sua Opeta, OL, Weber State/Stansbury: Played in the home victory for the unbeaten Eagles (7-0).

Noah Togiai, TE, Hunter: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Active for the Steelers’ 35-13 loss to the Eagles.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East: Had six carries for 50 yards and three catches for 25 yards in the road loss.

San Francisco 49ers

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Turned in his top performance of the season in the 49ers’ 31-14 victory over the Rams, finishing with a game-high 12 tackles (five solo), one sack, one tackle for a loss, two QB hits and one pass defended.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: Punted three times for 123 yards (41 yards per punt), landing all three inside the 20-yard line in the road victory.

Seattle Seahawks

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton: Had six tackles (four solo), one sack, one QB hit and one pass defended in the Seahawks’ 27-13 victory over the Giants.

Bryan Mone, DL, Highland: Had one solo tackle in the home victory.

Darwin Thompson, RB, Utah State: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Deven Thompkins, WR, Utah State: Reverted to the practice squad Oct. 10 after being elevated to the active roster in Week 5.

Tennessee Titans

None.

Washington Commanders

Tyler Larsen, C, Utah State/Jordan: Started in the Commanders’ 17-16 victory over the Colts.

Dax Milne, WR, BYU/Bingham: Had one catch for 4 yards and three punt returns for 23 yards (7.7 yards per return) in the road win.

