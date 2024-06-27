Weekend road work set for Salt Lake County, stopping for HAFB air show

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead for overnight lane restrictions and potential delays in Parleys Canyon and on Interstate 15 in Salt Lake County this weekend.

Meanwhile, work on the new I-15 interchange project at 5600 South in Roy will be suspended Saturday and Sunday for Hill Air Force Base‘s annual Warriors Over the Wasatch air show.

UDOT traffic engineers also will be monitoring conditions and adjusting signals to help traffic flow into Hill Air Force Base.

Because of limited on-base parking, UDOT encourages show attendees to carpool, use FrontRunner or temporary shuttle service.

The Utah Transit Authority is offering a $5 day pass for FrontRunner rides to the air show. Shuttles will run frequently from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from the Clearfield FrontRunner Station to the South Gate of Hill Air Force Base.

More information about parking and routes can be found here.

Weekend lane restrictions

Parleys Canyon paving

I-80 will be down to one lane in each direction near the mouth of Parleys Canyon nightly through Sunday while crews finish paving work and install new lane striping and rumble strips.

Crews also will intermittently close ramps on I-215 and I-80 for up to two hours at a time to accomplish the work. Lanes and ramps will all reopen each morning in time for the commute.

I-15 bridge work in Murray

Northbound I-15 will be down to one lane near 6400 South in Murray every night starting as early as 8 p.m. this weekend.

Crews are working to improve several I-15 bridges this summer to provide a more comfortable ride for drivers. Crews will be working on I-15 in the Salt Lake Valley through November to extend the life of the bridges. Expect nighttime delays and lane restrictions.

Salt Lake County lane striping

Drivers also should plan ahead as the northbound I-15 collector-distributor ramps near 9000 South in Sandy will close as early as 11 p.m. Saturday while crews place new line striping.

During this time, northbound I-15 drivers will not be able to access I-215. UDOT recommends taking alternate routes. The ramps will be open in time for the morning commute.

On Monday, the striping crew will close the westbound I-80 collector ramp near the Spaghetti Bowl as early as 11 p.m. While the crews place new lane striping in this area, westbound I-80 drivers will not be able to access southbound I-15, state Route 201, or the 2100 South exit.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest information on traffic restrictions during construction, visit the UDOT Traffic website or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android. Drivers can also follow UDOT on social media, including X, Facebook and Instagram.