Weekend snowstorm signals start of winter in Utah, heralds hazards in canyons

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Winter unofficially arrived over the weekend with Utah’s first snowstorm of the season.

Ski resorts in the Central Wasatch mountains reported as much as 19 inches of snow as of Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

That’s also where the first avalanche of the season was triggered, the Utah Avalanche Center reported. Center officials said the avalanche occurred “at upper elevations in the Central Wasatch.” No injuries were reported.

“Winter has arrived and human triggered avalanches are possible,” the UAC tweeted. “Hikers, hunters, runners and backcountry users alike, heads-up as we have shifted seasons and winter hazards are upon us.”

Guardsman Pass in Big Cottonwood Canyon was closed Friday night in advance of the weekend snowstorm, with the winter gates from State Route 190 to State Route 224 shut, the Utah Department of Transportation tweeted.

The pass had not reopened as of Sunday night. Once it does reopen, UDOT may intermittently shut the gates due to weather before the road officially closes for the season, state transportation officials said.

A winter storm warning was in effect until midnight Sunday for the Wasatch and Uinta mountains and several cities in the Central Wasatch, including Alta and Brighton. Up to 3 additional inches of additional snow was expected, along with wind gusts of up to 35 mph.

“Heavy snow will result in winter driving conditions, especially for seasonal routes and mountain passes,” the NWS report states. “Backcountry access will become treacherous and should be taken into consideration for hikers, hunters, and other recreators. Be prepared for traction restrictions.”

Traction restrictions were in place Sunday morning in Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons, according to UDOT. Slushy conditions were reported on State Route 210 and SR-190 in the upper canyons. The restrictions were lifted by 10:45 a.m., according to UDOT.

Uphill traffic on SR-210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon was temporarily restricted from about 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. due to crashes and road conditions near White Pine, UDOT tweeted.

Hard freeze warning

The National Weather Service also issued a hard freeze warning throughout several parts of the state from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday, with subfreezing temperatures as low as 19 degrees expected.

Portions of northern, central, southern and southwest Utah are likely to experience frost and freeze conditions, which “will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the warning states.

Snow totals

Bryce Canyon National Park reported 3 inches of snow on the plateau Saturday night, following freezing evening rain.

“Roads are clear of snow, but ice exists throughout the park. Please drive and walk carefully if you’ll be enjoying this wintry beauty today,” park officials tweeted.

Several Utah ski resorts reported snow totals Sunday, including: