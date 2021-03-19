Wellington police chief placed on administrative leave

WELLINGTON, Utah, March 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Wellington Police Chief Rory Bradley has been placed on administrative leave, according to a statement issued Thursday by the Wellington City Attorney’s Office.

The brief statement said Brady was on paid leave “pending the process of a personnel action.”

The statement does not reveal when he was placed on leave or for what reason. It does say that at the next City Council meeting, set for March 25, “a motion will be made and a vote will be taken about his future with Wellington City.”

Bradley, 39, has served as Wellington Police Chief since 2018.

Wellington, in Carbon County, has a population of 1,654, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.