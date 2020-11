SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Wellness Bus will be at the Utah State Fairpark from Monday to Friday this week.

“The Wellness Bus will test for COVID-19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, Salt Lake City, Building #9,” said a tweet from the Utah Wellness Bus.

Appointments are not required but encouraged. Appointments can be made by calling 801-587-0712, Option 3.