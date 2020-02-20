Wendover pastor charged with felony crimes against child

WENDOVER, Utah, Feb. 19. 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The pastor of a church in Wendover has been jailed after a girl told her mother the man had been abusing over a period of years.

Josue Romero, 46, has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child by a person in a possession of trust, a first-degree felony.

The girl, reported to be 16 at the time of the interview, said the incidents went on over a period of three years, and had ended three years earlier, when she was in seventh grade, a probable cause statement says.

The child said she had been touched inappropriately, over and under her clothing.

Romero was booked into the Tooele County Jail. He is being held without bail. Court documents recommend that measure because Romero is an undocumented immigrant, believed to have family ties to Mexico, which could increase the chances he would flee the jurisdiction.