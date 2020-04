WENDOVER, Utah, April 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Wendover Police Department posted on Facebook early Wednesday morning it has acquired a hot air balloon for the patrol division.

“The balloon will enable police to have stealth surveillance, fast K-9 deployment, and silent movement over the city,” the Facebook post said.

“The Wendover PD expects the balloon patrol to save fuel costs with no harm to the environment.”

Wednesday is April 1, also known as April Fools’ Day.