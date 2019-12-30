Wendover police arrest man for possession of cocaine, resisting arrest

WENDOVER, Utah, Dec. 29, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested in Wendover for charges including possession of cocaine and interference with a police officer.

Wendover Police Department said in a press release Saturday that officials arrested a 32-year-old Reno man, identified as Jerry Bledsoe.

The probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Tooele County for Bledsoe said he’s facing charges of:

Violating a protective order in a domestic violence case, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with a police officer, a class B misdemeanor

Possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

The arresting officer wrote that he was patrolling Wendover Boulevard on Dec. 16 at 3 a.m. when he observed a white 2000 Lincoln Continental back into another vehicle in the Motel 6 parking lot.

The officer made contact with the driver, identified as Bledsoe, and ran his name for a driver’s license and warrant check through Tooele County dispatch, who advised he had a protection order against him. The officer noted there was a woman in the car, whose identification matched the person who had requested the protection order.

“Tooele County dispatch advised that the protection order could not be confirmed and Bledsoe was released,” the statement said. “As I left the area, dispatch advised that the originating agency for the protection order called back and advised that it had been served and was confirmed. I returned to the Motel 6 and located Bledsoe and the woman sitting in the vehicle in front of their motel room.”

The officer then instructed Bledsoe to exit the vehicle.

“Bledsoe exited the vehicle and when told to place his hands behind his back, he ran back to the driver door, got in the vehicle, and attempted to put the vehicle in reverse,” the statement said. “I attempted to stop Bledsoe then opened the door and deployed my Taser wherein he put his hands up and agreed to get out of the vehicle; he was then placed in hand restraints and advised he was under arrest.”

The woman also had an active arrest warrant with a statewide extradition and she was placed under arrest.

“Upon search of the driver and passenger compartment I discovered a rolled up dollar bill with a white powdery substance on the inside,” the arresting officer wrote. “I transported Bledsoe and the woman to the Wendover PD and tested the dollar bill with a NIK KIT testing device which tested presumptive positive for cocaine.”

Both were transported to the Tooele County Jail; Bledsoe’s bail was set at $20,000.