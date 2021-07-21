Wendover police searching for persons of interest, suspect vehicle, after catalytic converter thefts

WENDOVER, Utah, July 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Wendover police are searching for two persons of interest and a suspect vehicle after numerous catalytic converters were allegedly stolen from vehicles in the community.

“The thefts are commonly occurring in poorly-lit areas,” said a Facebook post from Wendover Police Department. “Additionally, they occurred in parking lots where the vehicle owners were unlikely to come back for an extended period of time.”

Catalytic converters have been the target of theft because they are built with valuable metals that can be sold for scrap or other uses, the post said. For the vehicle owner, the stolen car part can be $1,500 or $2,000 to replace.

“Catalytic converter thefts can happen in plain view in some cases, but car owners can decrease their chances of theft by parking their car in a safe area — including parking in a well-lit area or nearby a busy road,” the post added.

The suspect vehicle, shown in the photographs, does not belong to any commercial company and is privately owned, the post said. If you recognize the individuals in the photographs or the pickup truck, you are asked to contact the police department tip line at 775-664-3188.