Wendover woman arrested after alleged fight with beer bottle

WENDOVER, Utah, Dec. 18, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A Wendover woman has been arrested adter she allegedly threw a beer bottle at another woman’s head.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Tooele County said Elisabeth Anne Robbins, 31, is facing a charge of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

On Dec. 11 at approximately 1:50 p.m., the arresting officer was notified by Tooele County dispatch of a verbal altercation in the area of 100 E. Gardenia Way in Wendover.

“I was informed by Tooele County dispatch that two females were arguing wherein one female had thrown a beer bottle at the other female’s head,” the statement said. “I arrived on scene and observed a male and one of the females, identified as Elisabeth Anne Robbins standing on the sidewalk. I noted that Robbins had blood on her pants and was acting in an aggressive manner.”

The arresting officer asked Robbins where she was bleeding and she responded that it wasn’t her blood and that the “b**** is upstairs.” A Utah Highway Patrol trooper stayed with Robbins while the arresting officer checked on the other woman.

“As I was approaching the apartment, I noted that there was a big puddle of blood as well as small drops leading up the stairs,” the statement said. “I knocked on the door and made contact with the other female wherein I observed a big laceration on the side of her head as well as fresh and dried blood on her head and neck. I had the female sit down while I assessed her injuries while waiting for the ambulance to arrive on scene.”

The woman told the officer that Robbins had chased her up the stairs and hit her with a beer bottle and that was the reason for the laceration.

As medical personnel arrived on scene and started to assess the patient, the arresting officer returned to the bottom of the stairs and saw a glass bottle that was broken at the bottom of steps and on a rock patch.

A third woman approached the arresting officer and said she witnessed the incident and provided a statement.

Robbins was arrested and transported to the Wendover Police Department where she was interviewed after being read her Miranda rights. She was transported to Tooele County Jail with her bail set at $1,250.