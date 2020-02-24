West Bountiful police searching for person of interest after robbery

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Feb. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Bountiful police are searching for a person of interest after a gas station robbery Monday morning.

A press release from West Bountiful Police Department said the Shell gas station at 560 W. 500 South was robbed just before 9:50 a.m.

A man entered the store and demanded cash from the teller, the press release said. He did not specifically display a weapon or use force to obtain cash from the teller but was seen on video holding a cylindrical item believed to be pepper spray.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and was last observed going southwest from the business towards Interstate 15.

The suspect was described as being Caucasian, between 30 and 40 years old, wearing a black baseball hat, a black mask covering all but his eyes, a black coat with gray at the top of the chest area, black cargo pants and gray shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has any information about the incident is asked to call WBPD at 801-298-6000.