West Bountiful police searching for robbery suspect

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Jan. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Bountiful police are searching for a robbery suspect.

A news release from West Bountiful Police Department Tuesday said that on Friday at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Shell gas station at 560 W. 500 South in West Bountiful was robbed.

“A female suspect described as Caucasian or Hispanic between 30 and 40 years old, entered the store and demanded money,” the news release said. “The female did not display a weapon or use physical force to obtain cash from the teller, but she did leave one hand in her pocket which led the teller to believe she possibly had a weapon. As the female was leaving, she sprayed Mace/pepper spray into the store as she was going out the front door.”

The teller turned over nearly $700 in cash to the suspect, the news release said. The suspect fled the scene on foot running southwest.

The suspect was wearing a baseball hat with a red brim, a black mask covering all of her face but her eyes, a green coat, black gloves, blue jeans and gray Nike shoes with red accents and white soles.

The West Bountiful Police Department is asking if you have any information regarding this robbery or know who the suspect is, to call the office on 801-292-4487 or dispatch on

801-298-6000.