West Bountiful police seek help finding missing teen

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah, July 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — West Bountiful police are asking the public’s help in finding a teen missing since Monday.

Nathan Suarez, 15, was last seen in the Farmington Station area, and reportedly ran from family members after he became upset.

Suarez stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts, and a silver neck chain.

He had a black backpack with him, and a Bob Ross skateboard.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Suarez is asked to contact police at 801-298-6000.