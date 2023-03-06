West Bountiful police seek information about missing boy, 16

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah, March 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in West Bountiful are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy who may have run away.

The missing teen is Kevin Lee Hernandez-Bigler.

“Kevin did not go to school today and left his residence on foot. We are concerned for his welfare,” the police statement says.

Kevin, who is Caucasian, is described as 5 feet 8 inches, 118 pounds, with a thin build. He has brown hair. He is believed to be wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, Nike shoes, and is wearing a black backpack.

Anyone with information on the missing teen’s whereabouts is asked to call West Bountiful Police at 801-298-6000.