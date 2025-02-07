West Haven domestic violence suspect arrested; accused of assaulting, strangling victim 

WEST HAVEN, Utah, Feb. 6, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect sought in a West Haven domestic violence case has been arrested.

A news release from the Weber County Sheriff‘s Office said the alleged assault was first reported Wednesday, Feb. 5, when the victim called 911.

Deputies arrived on scene and determined the victim had been assaulted and strangled while children were present inside the home.

The next morning police tried to arrest the suspect after learning he’d returned to a West Haven home.

Multiple resources were deployed, including a drone team and K-9 unit. A reverse 911 call also went out warning residents a police action was underway.

“The suspect initially refused to cooperate with law enforcement and surrender,” according to the WCSO news release. “Pursuant to a search warrant for the home, deputies prepared to breach the home and take the suspect into custody.

“The suspect surrendered as deputies approached the front door.”

The suspect, whose name is being withheld by Gephardt Daily to protect the identity of his victims, is now facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse, and tampering with a witness.

“We are grateful the victim was able to summon help and escape a dangerous situation, the WCSO said. “We also extend our thanks to the deputies and investigators who worked in this case.”

If you or someone you know needs to report domestic violence, contact Weber Area Dispatch at 801-395-8221, or call 911, if someone is in immediate danger.

Other local domestic violence resources are also available through the YCC Family Crisis Center at https://www.yccogden.org/.