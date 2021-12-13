West High placed on lockdown after possible threat; 2 students detained

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — West High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning and “police are at the school investigating a possible threat,” the Salt Lake City School District announced Monday morning.

“Our students are safe inside the building, and we currently have three police officers on campus working to determine credibility.”

Exterior doors are locked, and students and teachers are asked to remain in our classrooms until cleared to come out, the district’s statement says.

The circumstances were brought to the attention of the Salt Lake City Police Department at just before 10 a.m., Sgt. Mark Wyan, a public relations officer with the department, told Gephardt Daily.

“The most recent update is they have detained two students as part of that investigation, but it remains ongoing as far as details regarding those threats,” Wyan said. “For the public, there is no danger.”

Wyan said it will be up to the school district to determine what other details are released.

Gephardt Daily has a crew at the scene, and will update this story as details become available.