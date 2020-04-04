West High student tests positive for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A West High School student has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement released by the Salt Lake School District, the teen last attended school on Friday, March 13th. It was not revealed when the student was diagnosed.

“Please know that the SLC School District is concerned about your safety and well-being,” the statement said. “As such, we are notifying our community that anyone who is concerned about presenting health symptoms and/or possible exposure to it should be in contact with their health care provider.”

The school district notified parents of the student’s COVID-19 diagnosis through e-mails and phone calls about 2 p.m. Friday, April 3.

No further patient information was provided.

The district said those with questions should go to https://slco.org/health/COVID-19/.