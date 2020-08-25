West Jordan firefighters battle early morning blaze

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan firefighters are on the scene of an early morning fire at 7800 South 3200 West.

Fire crews were first dispatched to the address at about 2:47 a.m. When they arrived, they found a building engulfed in smoke and flames.

The structure, which appeared to be abandoned, was destroyed by the fire.

The cause of the fire had yet to be determined

There were no reports of injuries.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.