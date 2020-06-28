West Jordan imposes fireworks restrictions, control of open flames

WEST JORDAN, Utah, June 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The city of West Jordan is prohibiting the use of any ignition source, including fireworks, lighters, and matches, in certain areas of the city.

It is a Class B misdemeanor to violate these restrictions and may result in penalties of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, said a news release from the city.

The fire department will be providing extra patrols and assist the police department with the enforcement of the restrictions in the following areas:

West of SR-111 (also known as U-111 and the Bacchus Highway within West Jordan city limits).

Within 200 feet of the Jordan River Parkway Trail east of 1300 West.

Within 200 feet of the area commonly referred to as Clay Hollo Wash that runs east and west in the area of 7800 South (approximately 4800 West to SR-111).

Within 200 feet of Bingham Creek, located near Old Bingham Highway running the length of the east/west boundaries within West Jordan.

All city parks, unless a permit has been obtained for a professional display.

The Fire Department will monitor environmental conditions in the coming weeks and could add additional firework restrictions, the news release said.

Fireworks may be discharged, according to state code, between the dates of July 2-5 and July 22-25 in non-restricted areas.

Fireworks can only be discharged between 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 2-5 and July 22-25, with the time extended to midnight on July 4 and 24.

“We in the fire department enjoy celebrating our country and freedoms just like everyone else and look forward to the family gatherings, barbecues, and other traditions that go along with the 4th and 24th of July,” said West Jordan Fire Chief Derek Maxfield.

“However, we also have seen first-hand the devastation a fire can cause. In a matter of just a few seconds or minutes, a fun-filled celebration can turn into a terrible tragedy and we don’t want that for anyone.”