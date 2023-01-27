West Jordan issues Silver Alert for elderly woman with multiple medical issues

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The West Jordan Police Department issued a Silver Alert Thursday night for a troubled 68-year-old woman.

“Michele Kershaw was last heard from at 2 p.m. today,” reads the alert issued at 6:22 p.m.

She’s described as suffering from high blood pressure, depression, alcoholism, and as possibly suicidal. Her destination is unknown.

The woman is white with blonde hair, hazel eyes, 5-foot-1, 150 pounds, and wears dentures and contact lenses, police said, and was wearing a large puffy coat.

She is known to frequent the areas of Jordan Landing or 7000 S. Redwood Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call WJPD at 801-840-4000 or simply dial 911.