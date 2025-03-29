West Jordan man arrested for alleged obstruction of justice in fatal hit-and-run case

WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 29, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – A West Jordan man, Sabino Lazaro-Javier, 46, was arrested Thursday night, and charged with two counts of obstruction of justice following a fatal hit-and-run incident. The arrest stems from a collision on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at the intersection of 8660 S (Gardner Ln) and Redwood Rd, where a motorcycle struck an SUV, resulting in the motorcyclist’s death. The SUV fled the scene.

West Jordan Police responded to the crash after witnesses reported the incident. Surveillance footage from a nearby business captured the collision and the SUV leaving the scene. On March 26, officers located a 2002 GMC Yukon matching the suspect vehicle’s description near 8600 S 3950 W. The vehicle, registered to Lazaro, showed significant passenger-side damage and contained evidence linking it to the crash, including a motorcycle helmet fragment and a backpack strap matching the victim’s.

During questioning, Lazaro initially claimed his vehicle was stolen on the day of the incident. After being informed of his Miranda rights, he admitted to knowing about the crash and the motorcyclist’s death. He identified the driver as his friend and co-worker, Ponciano, and confessed to falsely reporting the vehicle stolen to 911 and deleting phone records that could have aided the investigation.

Lazaro was booked into Salt Lake County Jail early on March 28, 2025. The case remains under investigation as authorities seek to apprehend the alleged driver, Ponciano. The charges against Lazaro, both classified as class A misdemeanors under Utah statute 76-8-306, relate to his efforts to hinder the investigation of a second- or third-degree felony.

