West Jordan man convicted of child sexual abuse dating back to 2009

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A Third District Court jury has convicted a 48-year-old West Jordan man of sexually assaulting children dating back more than a decade.

Jamison Sudweeks Smith, a former Tooele Army Depot official, was found guilty on 25 felony sex offenses, including aggravated sexual abuse of child and rape, according to a Thursday press release from the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

“Mr. Smith’s sexual abuse of the survivor in this case started in 2009 and did not end until 2021,” prosecutors said.

The jury Wednesday found the defendant guilty of one count of first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child, one count of first-degree felony object rape, six counts of first-degree felony forcible sodomy, 12 counts of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse, and five counts of first-degree felony rape.

“Preying on children is an abhorrent and depraved crime, and we appreciate the jury finding Mr. Smith guilty of all counts for his despicable behavior,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.

“This conviction will help to deliver justice to the survivor of Mr. Smith’s crimes. Coming forward as a survivor of crimes like this is hard enough, but being willing to stick through a case and testify on the stand shows the courage that we hope we can help every survivor feel when they interact with our office.”

Gill lauded prosecutors Emily Cross and Clint Heiner, and support staff “for their years of work on this case.

“We would also like to thank our victim counselor, David DeTorres, from our victim and survivor services division, for working with the survivors in this case” and officers of the West Valley City and West Jordan police departments.