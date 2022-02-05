Update: West Jordan man dies after falling from e-bike, hitting pavement

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who was transported to the hospital Friday night after he fell from a bicycle and hit his head on the pavement has died.

The 48-year-old West Jordan resident was with his 16-year-old daughter, and they were riding electric bikes in a residential area, at about 2010 W. Water Pointe Drive (8440 South), West Jordan, when the accident happened.

“Fire personnel responded on scene, they evaluated the individual, and their assessment determined that he needed to be transported to Intermountain Medical Center,” Sgt. Nelson Vargas, West Jordan Police Department, told Gephardt Daily Friday night.

A WJPD statement Saturday said the victim had died.

“For unknown reasons, the male’s E-Bike tipped over with the male rider still attached,” it says. “West Jordan Police and Medical units responded and transported the male to a local hospital in critical condition with a serious head injury.

“Unfortunately, the male suffered significant head trauma, and despite life-saving efforts by both on-scene medical units and hospital personnel, the male passed away.”

Officers investigating the scene found no evidence of snow or ice on the roadway and no other vehicles or objects were related to the incident, the statement says. Officers discovered the male was riding without a bicycle helmet.

“This case is a tragic accident. Our condolences go out to the family in this case – especially the 16-year-old who witnessed her father’s crash,” said Officer Samuel Winkler, West Jordan Police Department.

“Even at low speeds or in residential areas, we implore anyone operating a bicycle

or E-bicycle to please wear an approved helmet. You never know when something will happen and wearing a properly fitted helmet can save your life.”