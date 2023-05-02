West Jordan man learns sentence for child rape convictions

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Jordan man was sentenced last week on three first-degree felony charges for raping a child. On the same day, he was charged with two class A misdemeanor charges for hurting the same child and a 7-year-old girl.

Dalton Elliott Johnson was convicted of raping the girl when she was between the ages of 11 and 13, according to a news release from the Salt Lake County Attorney’s office.

“After a two-day jury trial in early March, last week a Third District Court judge sentenced Mr. Johnson to 25 years to life for each first-degree felony charge of rape of a child, to run concurrently,” says a statement issued by the DA’s Office. “The judge also sentenced Mr. Johnson to 364 days in jail for each class A misdemeanor charge of child abuse involving physical injury, to run concurrently.”

DA Sim Gill commented in the prepared statement.

“It took courage for the young survivor to come forward years after Mr. Johnson began committing these crimes. We never want any of our children to suffer in silence through abuse,” he said. “We applaud the survivor’s willingness to stand up for not only herself, but also the other child physically abused by Mr. Johnson.”

Gill thanked lead prosecutors Jared Stensrad and Tamara Basquez, as well as their support staff, for “their excellent work on this case. We would also like to thank our partners at the West Jordan Police department for collecting the necessary evidence to help successfully prosecute these crimes.”