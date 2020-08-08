West Jordan man transported with burns to face, hands after oxygen tank ignites

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 67-year-old man was transported to the hospital Friday after his oxygen tank caught fire and he suffered second- and third-degree burns.

The incident occurred at about 4:20 p.m. in the area of 8700 and Bingham View Drive.

West Jordan Fire Battalion Chief Scott Gehrke said the man was at home and smoking when the oxygen tank ignited.

“He was burned on his face, hands and forearms,” Gehrke told Gephardt Daily. “He had second- and third-degree burns on about 7% of his body.”

The man was transported in stable condition, and Gehrke said emergency crews administered oxygen and pain medication to help make the man more comfortable.