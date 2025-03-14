West Jordan PD arrests suspect in 19-year-old’s shooting death

WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 9, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The West Jordan Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of a 19-year-old male found mortally wounded Sunday morning at 7900 South 6400 West.

A statement released Thursday afternoon by WJPD, said Hugo Lucero, 19, had been in a “verbal dispute” at a party with a “documented gang member” prior to shooting.

The suspect, identified as Tayden Huntsman, also 19, “admitted to shooting Hugo” during the investigation, according to police.

Charges against Huntsman include:

Aggravated Murder – first degree felony

Felony Discharge of a Firearm – third degree felony

Witness Tampering – third degree felony

Obstruction of Justice – second degree felony

Huntsman had been “linked to gang activity” and was “documented as a gang member as of February 2, 2025,” police said.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the community members who came forward with information and support during this investigation,” the West Jordan PD statement said. “Your cooperation and courage play a vital role in enhancing the safety of our community.”